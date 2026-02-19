MDC announces new spotted bass regulations for Table Rock Lake

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A new regulation change is being implemented this year and will hopefully improve fishing for anglers who enjoy catching spotted bass at Table Rock Lake.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced that the new minimum length limit for the spotted bass (also called Kentucky bass) will lower from 15 inches to 12 inches. This new minimum length regulation will go into effect April 30.

This regulation change only affects spotted bass in Table Rock Lake. The minimum length limits for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass will remain 15 inches. The current daily limit of 6 bass per day and 12 in possession (largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass combined) will also remain the same.

Table Rock’s previous 15-inch minimum length limit for spotted bass dated back to 1976, when the regulation was adopted for all three black bass species (largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted) in the lake. At that time, spotted bass comprised approximately 10 percent of Table Rock Lake’s black bass population.

However, recent MDC sampling shows spotted bass now comprise 38 percent of Table Rock’s black bass population and many never reach 15 inches before the end of their life.

“Our surveys indicate that both the largemouth and smallmouth bass populations remain very healthy in Table Rock Lake. Increased angler harvest of smaller, slower growing spotted bass should help to improve the populations of all three species of black bass in the lake” said Fisheries Biologist Shane Bush.

MDC’s Regulations Committee reviewed public comments, and the Commission approved the regulation change in Feb. 2026.

This regulation change will also simplify spotted bass regulations among other lakes in Missouri as well as the Arkansas portions of Table Rock Lake, all of which have a 12-inch minimum length limit for spotted bass currently in place.

Learn more about fishing opportunities at Table Rock Lake and elsewhere in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov.