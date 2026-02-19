Cyber Security Tribe Releases 2026 Annual State of the Industry Report

Cyber Security Tribe 2026 Annual State of the Industry Report

Providing a view of cybersecurity leaders' responses to changes across the industry, including increased regulatory pressure and accelerating AI adoption.

The most concerning data point relates to post-quantum cryptography (PQC): 78% of respondents have either not discussed it internally or have taken no formal action.” — Dorene Rettas

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Security Tribe has announced the release of its 2026 Annual State of the Industry Report , delivering insight into how senior cybersecurity leaders are adjusting strategy, investment, and operating models as organizations move further into an AI-driven era.Now in its latest edition, the Annual Report reflects perspectives gathered from 455 of cybersecurity practitioners in senior leadership roles across multiple industries and regions. The findings offer a grounded view of how CISOs and executive teams are dealing with regulatory demands, budget pressure, workforce constraints, and rapid technological change.The 2026 report is structured around three pillars that continue to define cybersecurity maturity: People, Technology, and Process. Together, these themes provide a practical framework for understanding where organizations are focusing attention and how security programs are changing in response.Dorene Rettas, Co-Founder at Cyber Security Tribe, states how “Many of the responses closely mirror the conversations we’re having with CISOs every day, with few real surprises. The most concerning data point relates to post-quantum cryptography (PQC): 78% of respondents have either not discussed it internally or have taken no formal action. This is an issue organizations need to get ahead of now; if you wait until it hits, you’ve waited too long.”Download the full report here: https://www.cybersecuritytribe.com/annual-report PeopleThe People section of the 2026 Annual State of the Industry Report examines the leadership, workforce, and organizational dynamics shaping cybersecurity teams. It explores the relationship between CISOs and the board, including how security leaders communicate risk in commercial terms and secure long-term executive backing. The report looks at hiring priorities, evolving role requirements, and the ongoing challenge of building capable teams in a market where specialist skills are in high demand.Attention is given to how organizations are adapting when headcount growth is limited, including the use of automation, revised operating models, and cross-functional collaboration to maintain coverage and reduce burnout. The section also outlines what leaders value most when recruiting senior talent, from practical experience to AI literacy and business acumen. Overall, the People chapter provides a grounded view of how security teams are structured, supported, and expected to perform in 2026.TechnologyThe Technology section focuses on the capabilities and investments shaping cybersecurity strategy in 2026. It outlines where organizations are directing budget, particularly across identity and access management, risk and compliance, security operations, and data protection. A central theme is the formalization of AI governance, with discussion around policy development, data controls, oversight mechanisms, and vendor management requirements.The report also examines the rise of agentic AI within security programs, including automated detection and response use cases, alongside the governance controls needed to ensure reliability and accountability. Emerging risk areas such as post-quantum cryptography readiness are addressed, with practical guidance on early-stage planning and inventory work. In addition, the section explores how organizations are strengthening SaaS security and browser-based controls as work increasingly takes place in cloud-first and AI-enabled environments.ProcessThe Process section explores how cybersecurity programs are structured to deliver consistent, measurable outcomes. It reviews the frameworks and standards most commonly relied upon to guide strategy, operations, and reporting. Rather than presenting frameworks as compliance checklists, the report discusses how mature organizations embed them into daily operating rhythms, budgeting cycles, vendor management, and board reporting.There is particular emphasis on avoiding documentation-driven security. Contributors discuss the importance of tying controls to measurable signals such as detection capability, response readiness, and resilience under stress. The section also covers continuous control monitoring, risk-based scoping, and automated evidence collection as practical mechanisms to ensure programs remain active rather than static.Together, these insights demonstrate how process discipline underpins effective cybersecurity, ensuring that investment, technology, and people are connected to real risk reduction and business continuity.Insight Partner: IslandThis year’s report is produced in collaboration with Insight Partner Island, the developer of the Enterprise Browser, Island shares perspective on how organizations are adapting to AI-driven workflows, SaaS expansion, and shifting user risk patterns across distributed environments.A Resource for Security LeadersCyber Security Tribe’s Annual State of the Industry Report is designed to serve as a reference point for CISOs, security teams, board members, and industry stakeholders seeking a grounded understanding of cybersecurity priorities in 2026.Rather than relying on speculation, the report draws directly from the experience of practitioners operating in complex, regulated, and high-impact environments. It offers structured analysis, executive commentary, and practical considerations that security leaders can apply immediately.Download the full report here: https://www.cybersecuritytribe.com/annual-report

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.