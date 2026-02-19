Apify Store pays out $760,000 to developers in January as G2 ranks it a top 10 software product

Apify, a web data and automation platform for AI builders, today announced it has earned 8th position on the Best IT Management Software Products list.

Web data is the foundation of modern AI workflows. Being recognized by the people who actually use the platform, not analysts or committees, matters. That’s the feedback we build on.” — Jan Curn, Founder and CEO of Apify

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apify , a web data and automation platform for AI builders, today announced it has earned 8th position on the Best IT Management Software Products list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users, where Apify is also a consistent Leader in the G2 Data Extraction category.Demand for reliable web data extraction and automation has surged as AI workflows move into production. Apify Store has grown to over 15,000 tools built by a global community of developers, making it the largest marketplace of its kind. The G2 recognition reflects that momentum, driven by reviews from the teams and AI builders using the platform every day.Jan Curn, CEO and co-founder of Apify, said: “Web data is the foundation of modern AI workflows. Being recognized by the people who actually use the platform, not analysts or committees, matters. G2 reviews come from builders solving real problems with web scraping and automation. That’s the feedback we build on. In January alone, we paid out over $760,000 to developers earning through Apify Store. That’s the ecosystem working.”“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they’re also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year’s winners, including Apify. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”About G2’s Best Software Awards G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.To learn more, view G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.About G2G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies, use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit www.g2.com About ApifyApify is the world's largest marketplace for web data extraction and automation. Developers and AI builders use the platform to extract data at scale, automate web tasks, and equip AI agents with real-time web data.Apify Store is home to over 15,000 Actors, serverless cloud programs that handle proxy rotation, CAPTCHA bypassing, JavaScript rendering, and scaling out of the box. Developers build Actors in JavaScript, Python, or Crawlee - Apify's open-source web scraping library - then publish them to Apify Store and earn when others use them.Businesses rely on Actors to track competitor prices, generate leads, analyze market sentiment, monitor SEO performance, and feed structured data into AI models. AI builders connect via Apify's MCP server to plug web data directly into agent frameworks, or integrate with orchestration tools like n8n, Zapier, and Make. Everything runs on Apify's cloud infrastructure with 99.95% uptime. SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA compliant.For more information, visit apify.com.

There’s an Actor for That │ Find or build yours on Apify Store

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.