SparkUp Marketing Launched in Burnaby Under the Leadership of Ayush Soni

BURNABY, BC V5C 6P7, CANADA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SparkUp Marketing has officially launched in Burnaby, British Columbia, under the leadership of founder Ayush Soni. The new firm begins operations with a focus on structured, face-to-face brand engagement and professional development, marking a significant milestone in Soni’s career since relocating to Canada in 2022.The launch represents the culmination of a rapid professional progression that moved from entry-level fieldwork to office ownership within a ten-month qualification period. SparkUp Marketing now begins building its local presence with an operational model centered on measurable outreach and leadership development.From International Student to Business OwnerAyush Soni moved to Canada in 2022 with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and later earned his MBA from the University Canada West (UCW). While completing his studies, he worked as a delivery driver at Domino’s to support his academic and living expenses. Balancing coursework with long shifts required time management, discipline, and consistency, which are skills that would later influence his leadership approach.After graduation, Soni transitioned into a managerial role at Donair Dude, where he worked for approximately one and a half years. In that position, he oversaw staff coordination, daily operations, scheduling, and customer service standards. Managing a team in a fast-paced environment strengthened his ability to handle operational challenges, resolve conflicts, and maintain accountability across multiple moving parts.Although the managerial experience provided leadership exposure, Soni recognized that his long-term ambitions extended beyond the restaurant industry. He began exploring opportunities that offered scalable growth potential and clearer advancement pathways. During this transitional period, he worked with Uber Eats and DoorDash while reassessing his professional direction.Entry Into Brand RepresentationIn December 2024, Soni joined a company as a Brand Representative. At the outset, he approached the role as a sales-oriented position focused on daily performance targets. Within three months, he attended a conference in Toronto that introduced a broader understanding of the company’s operational structure and long-term leadership opportunities.The conference experience reshaped his perspective on the role, revealing a defined pathway toward opening his own business. From that point forward, he committed to accelerating his development. He increased his working hours, refined communication strategies, and closely tracked performance benchmarks.Throughout this stage, Soni worked alongside his mentor, Andre, focusing on campaign execution, leadership fundamentals, territory management, and organizational planning. The mentorship program emphasized measurable progress and consistent skill development. Within ten months, Soni met the qualifications required to establish his own business.The Launch of SparkUp MarketingSparkUp Marketing now operates from Burnaby, British Columbia, specializing in direct, in-person brand engagement. The company’s services include brand awareness campaigns, lead generation initiatives, customer retention support, and market research conducted through face-to-face interaction.The firm’s operational model centers on structured outreach strategies. Representatives engage directly with consumers, explain brand offerings, answer questions, and collect real-time feedback. This approach allows partner brands to gain immediate insight into customer sentiment while strengthening trust through personal interaction.The company’s launch reflects the growing demand for measurable engagement strategies that prioritize direct communication. SparkUp Marketing begins operations with a focus on disciplined execution, accountability, and consistent performance tracking.In addition to client-facing services, SparkUp Marketing introduces professional development opportunities for individuals seeking structured career growth. The firm plans to recruit and train entry-level representatives, providing hands-on experience in communication, territory management, leadership training, and operational coordination.Advancement within the organization follows performance-based criteria. Team members develop skills through direct field experience while learning campaign management and organizational oversight. The structure mirrors the qualification pathway Soni completed prior to launching the business.Building on Experience and ResilienceThe establishment of SparkUp Marketing marks the latest chapter in Soni’s professional journey. His path included balancing academic commitments with hourly work, managing restaurant operations, navigating career uncertainty, and committing to an accelerated qualification process.Each stage contributed to the operational framework now guiding the new firm. Experience in hospitality management reinforced the importance of systems and team coordination. Field-based brand representation strengthened communication and performance discipline. Mentorship exposure clarified how structured leadership development can produce scalable results.The launch also reflects the broader trajectory of new Canadian entrepreneurs who combine education, hands-on work experience, and mentorship to establish independent business operations.Local Presence and Future OutlookSparkUp Marketing begins operations in Burnaby with plans to develop campaigns for established brands seeking direct consumer outreach. Early priorities include representative recruitment, campaign rollout, and ongoing mentorship integration within the office structure.By combining face-to-face engagement strategies with performance-driven advancement, the company aims to build both client partnerships and internal leadership capacity. The launch positions SparkUp Marketing as a new entrant in British Columbia’s direct marketing landscape.About SparkUp MarketingSparkUp Marketing is a direct marketing firm based in Burnaby, British Columbia. The company specializes in face-to-face brand engagement, customer acquisition, lead generation, market research, and customer retention strategies. SparkUp Marketing operates with a structured leadership development model designed to support measurable growth and professional advancement.Visit https://sparkupmarketing.ca/ for more details.

