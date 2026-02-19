February 19, 2026

~Trooper Diego End of Watch 02-18-2026~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol honors the life and service of Trooper Michael Diego, who tragically passed away in the line of duty on February 18, 2026. While participating in a competitive process for the Patrol’s Criminal Interdiction Unit at the FHP Training Academy, Trooper Diego suffered a medical emergency. Despite lifesaving efforts, he tragically passed away with his loved ones at his side at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Trooper Diego began his career with the Florida Highway Patrol in 2021 as part of the 149th Recruit Class. During his career, he served the Florida Highway Patrol and the residents of Florida for more than four years, with assignments in Troop L – Fort Pierce District and Troop F – Fort Myers District. He is survived by his mother, sister, and fiancé.

On behalf of the Florida Highway Patrol, Executive Director Dave Kerner and Colonel Gary Howze issued the following statement:

“Florida State Trooper Michael Diego exemplifies what it means to be an American and one of Florida’s Finest. He lived his life in service and protection to others. Trooper Diego passed away in the line of duty surrounded by his family and his fellow State Troopers. Our hearts grieve his untimely passing and for the pain his family is experiencing. We are deeply thankful for the rescue efforts of his fellow State Troopers, EMS First Responders, the pilots and medics of Survival Flight, and the medical professionals of Gadsden Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.”

We extend our deepest condolences to the Diego family, his friends, and fellow Troopers, and our thoughts remain with them as they navigate this loss.