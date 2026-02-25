INVISION MAGAZINE LAUNCHES INVISION MATCH!, AN INVITE-ONLY EVENT DESIGNED FOR HIGH-VALUE CONNECTIONS IN OPTOMETRY

INVISION Match! 2026

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INVISION announces the creation of INVISION MATCH!, a new invite-only event created to deliver highly curated, one-on-one meetings between private optometry practice owners and leading industry suppliers. Produced by SmartWork Media, the inaugural event will take place September 30 – October 2, 2026, at The Palms Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.Designed as a deliberate alternative to the traditional trade show model, INVISION MATCH! replaces crowded exhibit halls with pre-scheduled, outcome-driven conversations. Attendance is intentionally limited, and all participants are pre-qualified to ensure every meeting is relevant, focused, and aligned around real business objectives.“INVISION’s mission has always been to empower ECPs to do their jobs better, and as the industry evolves, so will the ways we support them,” said Deirdre Carroll, editor-in-chief of INVISION. “With the introduction of INVISION MATCH!, we’re excited to help create deeper collaboration and facilitate powerful new connections between our industry partners and our readers who deliver exceptional eyecare on a daily basis.”The event will convene more than 20 private practice optometry owners, each generating over $1 million in annual revenue, alongside a carefully selected group of industry suppliers. Participating suppliers are guaranteed a minimum of 20 one-on-one meetings with verified decision-makers who are actively evaluating products and services for their practices.To further elevate the experience, supplier participation is capped at no more than two companies per category, reducing competitive noise and maximizing visibility. INVISION oversees all event logistics, including curated meeting schedules, hosted accommodations, delegate travel, meals, and networking experiences — allowing participants to focus exclusively on relationship-building and business outcomes.“The goal of INVISION MATCH! isn’t exposure — it’s results,” said Matthijs Braakman, CEO of SmartWork Media. “By curating both sides of the room and managing the experience end to end, we’re creating an environment where meaningful conversations happen, and real decisions move forward.”The three-day agenda blends structured and informal engagement, featuring scheduled meeting sessions, hosted networking breakfasts, cocktail receptions, private client dinners, and a closing gifting suite. Beyond the calendar of meetings, the program is intentionally designed to foster organic interaction and long-term relationship development.INVISION MATCH! sponsorship packages include meeting participation, hosted accommodations and meals, editorial exposure across INVISION Magazine’s media platforms, and post-event coverage. Travel and hospitality for attending optometry owners are fully included as part of the hosted-delegate model.Confirmed early sponsors for INVISION MATCH! 2026 include House of MODO, Cleinman, Marketing 4 ECPs and Cherry Optical Labs, underscoring industry interest in a more curated, relationship-driven, invite-only event.With attendance and sponsorship strictly limited, INVISION MATCH! is positioned as a highly selective forum for optometry leaders and suppliers seeking focused, high-impact engagement — not broad, transactional exposure.Optometry practice owners interested in attending as hosted delegates may apply for consideration [here] and for more information, visit invisionmatch.com For questions, please contact:Brett B MooreDirector of Sales & Business DevelopmentINVISION Magazinebrett.moore@smartworkmedia.comPeter SienkiewiczMarketing Solutions ProviderINVISION Magazine & Mediapete@smartworkmedia.comAbout INVISION MagazineNow in its 12th year, INVISION Magazine helps North America’s independently owned eyecare professionals improve their businesses by providing them with smart ideas they can put directly into action each month and daily online at invisionmag.com. INVISION is published by SmartWork Media, which also publishes INSTORE, PETS+, Signs of The Times, VMSD, Big Picture and Screen Printing magazines. Learn more at invisionmag.com.About SmartWork MediaSmartWork Media is dedicated to the idea that business media should strive to inform, excite and inspire business readers, and that a good business magazine can (and should) have the energy and compulsive readability of a top consumer publication. The company publishes INSTORE, INVISION, PETS+ VMSD, Signs of the Times, Big Picture and Screen Printing, as well as its respective websites and events — The INSTORE Jewelry Show, The International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Shop! Ideation, and Shop! MarketPlace. Learn more at smartworkmedia.com.

