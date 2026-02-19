Dr. Shellie Hipsky to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Shellie Hipsky, global empowerment leader and CEO of Inspiring Lives International, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how purpose-driven leadership, media visibility, and philanthropy can create lasting global impact.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Dr. Hipsky explores how empowering women economically and emotionally creates generational change.She breaks down how to build a globally recognized brand rooted in authenticity, leverage publishing and public speaking to amplify a mission, and lead nonprofit initiatives that drive measurable impact across continents.Viewers will learn how collaboration fuels sustainable success, how to align entrepreneurship with philanthropy, and why living intentionally each day is essential to building a legacy that outlives you.Dr. Shellie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/dr-shellie-hipsky

