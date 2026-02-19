WE LOVE FOUNDATION CELEBRATES 13 YEARS OF PHILANTHROPIC IMPACT WITH OLGA TAÑÓN

Olga Tañón We Love Foundation

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Love Foundation marks its 13th anniversary with a gala that brings together music, solidarity, and recognition of social impact. The evening will feature a live performance by iconic Puerto Rican artist Olga Tañón, promising a night filled with emotion and energy.

During the event, the Spirit Award will be presented to Mexican philanthropist Marinela Servitje in recognition of her purpose-driven leadership, social commitment, and dedication to giving back. South Dade Kia will also receive the Corporate Social Responsibility Award for its continued support of various foundations throughout Dade County.

The gala will be hosted by Rodner Figueroa, Emmy Award–winning presenter and co-founder of the organization, and will take place on Thursday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Alfred I. duPont Building in Downtown Miami (169 E Flagler St, Miami, FL 33131).

This year’s event will also include the participation of Food For The Poor, led by President Ed Raines, one of the largest Christian humanitarian organizations in the United States. Since 1982, Food For The Poor has worked in 17 countries across the Caribbean and Latin America, providing food, housing, medical care, clean water, and education to vulnerable communities.

Under the leadership of its President, Santi Chumaceiro, We Love Foundation has impacted more than one million people and continues to expand its philanthropic efforts across Latin America, the United States, and Europe.

In recent years, the foundation has broadened its international reach, collaborating in Mexico alongside Celia Daniel and neurosurgeon Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa through Mission Brain; in Honduras with Agrolíbano; and with various foundations in the United States, Brazil, Spain, and Colombia, among other countries—solidifying its role as a bridge for international aid.

“Giving love and opportunities” is the guiding motto of We Love Foundation and comes to life once again in this celebration of 13 years of impact, commitment, and hope.

