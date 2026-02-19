Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives Invites Families to Celebrate Easter with Island Adventure and Exclusive Stay Benefits

Guests enjoy tranquil lagoon experiences at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives Little moments, big memories — family adventures on the lagoon, cared for by our expert watersports team. Overwater villas and crystal-clear lagoons set the scene for Grand Park Kodhipparu’s Chinese New Year stay offer, celebrating love, connection and new beginnings. An iconic oceanfront pool, where white sands meet endless blues at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Sunset over Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives in North Male Atoll

Celebrate Easter in the Maldives with family adventures, island discovery quests and exclusive villa savings at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.

Our Easter programme is designed to create joyful shared experiences while still offering the privacy, space and personalised service that families value.” — Raffaele Solferino

MALE, MALDIVES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Easter , travellers seeking privacy, space and elevated island living are invited to discover Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, a boutique luxury resort located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport.Set against the turquoise waters of North Malé Atoll, the resort offers an Easter programme that blends understated celebration with immersive island experiences — ideal for families and couples choosing the Maldives for a spring escape.Guests can enjoy island-wide Easter treasure experiences, curated children’s workshops, underwater egg discoveries in the lagoon and elegant evenings under the stars with beachside cinema screenings. Central to the programme is the Kodhipparu Island Discovery Quest, a thoughtfully designed, story-led exploration encouraging guests to experience the island’s natural beauty at an unhurried pace.For Easter 2026, the resort introduces its Stay Longer Offer , with villa rates from USD 349 and 30% savings on stays of four nights or more, enhanced by added value across dining, spa and marine experiences for direct bookings.“Easter at Grand Park Kodhipparu reflects our philosophy of Connected Island Luxury ,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager. “For many of our guests, travel is about celebrating togetherness. Our Easter programme is designed to create joyful shared experiences while still offering the privacy, space and personalised service that families value.”Guests benefit from daily breakfast at The Edge, savings across fine dining and spa experiences, curated marine activities including guided house-reef snorkelling with the resident marine biologist, sunrise and sunset yoga sessions, and personalised service from a dedicated Lifestyle Host throughout the stay.Members of Park Rewards enjoy additional villa savings and the opportunity to earn points for future stays. Further reinforcing its standing as one of the Maldives’ most compelling boutique island retreats, Grand Park Kodhipparu has been nominated in four categories at the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards 2026. The recognition highlights the resort’s exceptional service, immersive guest experiences and distinctive island setting — offering travellers added confidence that their Easter escape will be defined by quality, credibility and internationally recognised hospitality excellence.With expansive villas, a vibrant house reef and a refined yet relaxed atmosphere, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers travellers an Easter holiday defined by privacy, comfort and effortless Maldivian luxury.Celebrate Easter 2026 and collect moments, not just eggs.

