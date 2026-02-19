Bentley Bickerstaff Christopher to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bentley Bickerstaff Christopher, financial services leader at ValuTeachers, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on helping K–12 public school employees build long-term financial security through strategic retirement planning.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Christopher explores why educators require specialized financial guidance tailored to their unique pension systems and benefits.She breaks down how navigating retirement plans, supplemental savings options, and income protection strategies with discipline and consistency can lead to lasting financial independence. Viewers will gain practical insight into building trust within school communities, protecting income against unexpected risks, and creating a strong financial foundation rooted in leadership, integrity, and service.Bentley’s will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/bentley-christopher

