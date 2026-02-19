ICYMI: In Press Herald Op-ed, Passamaquoddy Chiefs Praise Governor Mills for Improving Relationship Between Tribes and State

February 18, 2026

In an op-ed published Wednesday by the Press Herald, the Chiefs of the Passamaquoddy Tribes at Sipayik and Indian Township praised Governor Mills for improving the relationship between the Tribes and State over her nearly eight years in office.

"Almost eight years ago, we sat in front of a crowded audience at Gov. Janet Mills' first State of the State address in the Augusta Civic Center. In her address, one of her promises to the state of Maine and the Wabanaki Nations was to improve the relationship between the tribes and the state," wrote Chief Amkuwiposohehs "Pos" Bassett and Chief William Nicholas Sr. "We can tell you from our standpoint, she is leaving this relationship in a much, much better place than when she inherited it."

"When we met with the governor, she listened, engaged and showed us respect. She accepted our judgment as to what our communities need and how we can best support our citizens," they wrote. "We know so many people in Maine who count themselves as supporters of the Wabanaki Nations, and we hope they too will respect our judgment and support our efforts to revitalize our communities and build a strong economic future for our people."

The Chiefs' op-ed comes after Governor Mills announced her intention to allow LD 1164, An Act to Create Economic Opportunity for the Wabanaki Nations, to become law, which leaders from Wabanaki Nations called a significant measure to improve their economic sovereignty and the standard of living for tribal members across Maine.

"In collaboration with Gov. Mills, we have secured authority under the Violence Against Women Act, the Indian Child Welfare Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act. We have negotiated important changes to tax laws that benefit tribal citizens and we have worked together successfully on a host of other issues," they wrote. "These advancements have each recognized and affirmed tribal sovereignty, and now, LD 1164 marks a historic economic turning point for the Passamaquoddy people and for all Wabanaki Nations."

Read the op-ed in the Press Herald.