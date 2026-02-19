Capital Q® CEO Publishes Book on Current State of Venture Capital

Broken introduces the Full-Stack Venture Capital Funds™ model — a diversified approach to modern investing.

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital QVentures Inc., the parent company of Capital QBusiness Development Company (CAPQ BDC), has implemented an alternative approach to venture capital. Now, CEO Michael “Q” Quatrini can say he’s written the book on the subject.Quatrini recently published a book, “BROKEN: How Full-Stack Venture Capital FundsWill Fix the Broken Venture Capital Industry.” It is currently available in hardcover, paperback, and e-reader formats on Amazon, IngramSpark, Barnes & Noble, Lulu, and other platforms.The book takes a critical look at the venture capital industry, highlighting its challenges and detailing what Quatrini believes is the solution—Full-Stack Venture Capital Funds. These funds combine venture capital, private equity and private credit as a more flexible and sustainable way to fund and scale companies.They’re ideas Quatrini is quick to point out, are not theoretical. He has already put them into practice with his team at CAPQ BDC. Since its inception in 2019, CAPQ BDC has generated returns exceeding 22 percent and has outperformed the S&P 500 in each reporting year. Additionally, CAPQ BDC has increased investor dividends for 11 consecutive quarters, reflecting consistent income growth alongside capital appreciation.“While my name is on the cover, this book reflects the spirit, architecture and discipline of what we have been building together at Capital Q,” he said. “The core thesis of ‘Broken’ is the same philosophy behind Capital QBusiness Development Company's smarter capital structures, real alignment with founders, income plus appreciation, and durable returns instead of paper markups.”Quatrini believes it’s a lesson worth sharing in order to reshape the venture capital landscape as a whole.“Broken” is available here . For more information about Capital QVentures, visit https://capitalqventures.com/ Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosure NoticeThis communication may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future events, performance, or operations of CAPQ BDC’s Full Stack Venture Capital Fund (the “Fund”). Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” and “future,” or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions associated with predicting future results and conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic and market conditions; risks associated with disruptions to the Fund’s operations or the broader economy arising from geopolitical events, terrorism, natural disasters, public health events or pandemics; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or tax treatment; conditions affecting the venture capital, private credit, and private equity markets; the availability of attractive investment opportunities; portfolio company performance; valuation risks; and other risks inherent in private and illiquid investments.Additional risks and uncertainties may be described in materials provided to investors, including the Fund’s offering documents and periodic investor communications. The Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.This communication may include summaries of certain financial, operational, or statistical information related to the Fund. Such information is presented in summary form and is intended to be considered in conjunction with the Fund’s offering materials and other communications that may be provided to investors from time to time. The Fund undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained herein.Information related to past performance, whether of the Fund, its investment strategy, or affiliated or prior vehicles, is provided for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives or that targeted or projected returns will be realized. Investors should not rely on past performance or market information as an indication of future performance.About Capital QCapital QVentures Inc. is a private alternative investment asset manager founded in 2017. Through its affiliated entities, including Capital QManagement LLC, the firm manages differentiated investment strategies focused on long-term value creation, income generation, and disciplined risk management.

