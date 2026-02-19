QC Kinetix Expands to 12 Regenerative Medicine Clinics Across South Florida

QC Kinetix Team in South Florida

Demand for Alternatives to Surgery & Pain Medication Fuels Expansion for Stem Cell Treatment & PRP Therapy Provider

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QC Kinetix, a leading provider of regenerative medicine treatments for musculoskeletal and joint pain, announced today it operates 11 pain control clinics in South Florida . A twelfth clinic in Stuart, FL is opening on March 1st. Locations are throughout Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Fort Myers . Two clinics recently opened in Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers, reflecting growing demand for pain management alternatives.The company specializes in helping patients maintain active lifestyles through comprehensive regenerative medicine treatments that harness the body's natural healing properties. QC Kinetix offers state-of-the-art biologic therapies, including stem cell treatment and PRP therapy, as alternatives to invasive surgery and addictive pain medications. Each clinic is staffed with medical professionals trained in the latest regenerative medicine techniques and protocols."Our expansion to 12 locations throughout South Florida represents our commitment to making regenerative medicine accessible to more patients who are seeking natural, effective alternatives to traditional pain management," said Richard Paz, President and CEO of QC Kinetix South Florida. "We're dedicated to maximizing the body's innate ability to heal and repair itself from the inside out, which translates to vastly improved function and overall quality of life for our patients."QC Kinetix clinics utilize advanced regenerative medicine protocols that address the root causes of musculoskeletal and joint pain rather than simply masking symptoms. The company's approach focuses on stimulating the body's natural healing response through biologic treatments, allowing patients to avoid the risks associated with surgical procedures and the potential for opioid dependency.Patients seeking treatment at QC Kinetix undergo comprehensive evaluations to determine the most appropriate regenerative medicine for their specific condition. Treatment options include PRP therapy, stem cell treatment, BMAC and other biologic therapies designed to promote natural healing and tissue revitalization.About QC KinetixQC Kinetix is a regenerative medicine provider specializing in non-surgical treatments for musculoskeletal and joint pain. The healthcare franchise currently operates in more than 50 cities with rapid growth underway in Florida. QC Kinetix clinics are dedicated to maximizing the body's ability to help heal and repair itself from the inside out for vastly improved function and overall quality of life.

