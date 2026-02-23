HMP Global’s 2026 SAWC Spring | WHS Deepens WOC Nurse Education through WEB WOC Partnership

The collaboration with WEBWOC reinforces SAWC Spring | WHS’s commitment to evidence-based education that supports certified and aspiring WOC nurses across the continuum of care.

April 8-12 event in Charlotte, NC, highlights certified wound, ostomy, and continence nursing expertise.

This partnership ensures that WOC nurses have access to education that supports professional growth and improved care for patients with wound, ostomy, and continence needs.” — Ruth Bryant, PhD, RN, WOCNF

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand grows for specialized, evidence-based wound, ostomy, and continence care across healthcare settings, clinicians increasingly rely on advanced nursing experience to improve patient outcomes. HMP Global’s Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS) strengthens its 2026 program in partnership with the WEB WOC® Nursing Education Program (WEB WOC) to support education and professional development for WOC nurses at the world’s leading wound care conference.

Taking place April 8–12, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina, SAWC Spring | WHS 2026 is the world’s largest and most influential wound care conference, delivering comprehensive education, CME/CE, and clinical updates for multidisciplinary care teams. The collaboration with WEB WOC reinforces SAWC Spring | WHS’s commitment to evidence-based education that supports certified and aspiring WOC nurses across the continuum of care.

What Is SAWC Spring | WHS?

SAWC Spring | WHS is designed to equip clinicians with practical, evidence-based education on the prevention, assessment, management, and treatment of acute and chronic wounds. Co-located with the Wound Healing Society conference, the meeting integrates clinical practice, translational research, and innovation to support high-quality wound care across inpatient, outpatient, and post-acute settings.

Why the WEBWOC Partnership Matters

Wound, ostomy, and continence (WOC) nurses are essential leaders in wound care, delivering specialized expertise, guiding interdisciplinary teams, and improving outcomes for patients with complex and chronic needs. Sustaining excellence in WOC nursing practice depends on access to rigorous, accredited education that supports lifelong professional growth.

Founded in 2001, the WEB WOC® Nursing Education Program is recognized as the first fully online WOC nursing education program accredited by the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society®. In 2026, WEB WOC celebrates 25 years of advancing WOC nursing education and supporting nurses worldwide—a milestone that will be recognized at SAWC Spring | WHS 2026.

As part of the anniversary programming, Ruth Bryant, PhD, RN, WOCNF—original co-founder of the WEB WOC® Nursing Education Program—will present “Taking Your Wound Knowledge to the Next Level: Certification and Beyond” on Friday, April 10, from 4:30–5:30 PM. The session will explore professional advancement and the evolving role of WOC nurses in wound care. That evening, the anniversary will be further celebrated with a special alumni gathering from 6-7 PM honoring the program’s lasting impact and community.

Leadership Perspectives

“SAWC Spring | WHS provides an important opportunity for WEB WOC to connect our nursing community with a global forum focused on advancing evidence-based wound care,” Bryant said. “This partnership ensures that WOC nurses have access to education that supports professional growth and improved care for patients with wound, ostomy, and continence needs.”

“WOC nurses are essential members of high-performing wound care teams, and WEB WOC brings long-standing educational leadership that strengthens the SAWC Spring | WHS learning environment,” said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President of Wound Care, HMP Global. “This partnership supports SAWC participants by reinforcing the role of nursing expertise in improving outcomes across care settings.”

Event Details

• Name: Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS) 2026

• Dates: April 8–12, 2026

• Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

• Website

• Registration

About WEBWOC

The WEB WOC® Nursing Education Program is a collaboration of professional nurses who are board certified as Wound, Ostomy and Continence (WOC) Care Nurse Specialists and dedicated to supporting and advancing the profession of WOC nursing. Founded in 2001, WEB WOC is the first online WOC nursing education program and is fully accredited by the Wound, Ostomy, Continence Nurses Society™. The program provides evidence-based education to nurses worldwide. WEB WOC® Programs is accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. Learn more at webwocnurse.com.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LINKEDIN or visit HMPGLOBAL.COM.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.