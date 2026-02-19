QuiqNest Launches Nestability™ to Help Homebuyers 'Know Before You Tour' with Pre-Purchase Solar Integration

Nestability™ Nestability Cashflow Calculator QuiqNest: Turn Sunshine Into Equity with Clear-Title Solar Homes™

New calculator shows true monthly cost with mortgage-integrated solar before buyers tour properties or make offers.

Homebuyers deserve to understand the full structure of a property before they fall in love with it. Nestability gives buyers and lenders clarity before emotion enters the transaction.” — Patrick Blanchet, QuiqNest Founder

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuiqNest™ , a Miami-based real estate technology company focused on pre-purchase solar integration, today launched Nestability™ , the first calculator that shows homebuyers their real monthly cost with solar integrated into their mortgage — before they tour the property.Nestability™ allows buyers, real estate professionals, and lenders to evaluate whether a home can support Clear-Title Solar™ within an FHA mortgage while improving real monthly cashflow and increasing long-term home equity.While most platforms focus only on mortgage estimates, Nestability™ models effective monthly principal and solar integration impact, incorporating electricity cost replacement to show how properly structured owned solar can improve real monthly cashflow and increase home equity from Day 1.For many buyers, electricity is the second housing payment. Nestability™ analyzes whether replacing that rising utility bill with mortgage-integrated ownership improves qualification strength and long-term affordability.Know Before You TourZillow is the map.QuiqNest is the engine.Most buyers shop based on listing price. Few evaluate total monthly obligation. Nestability™ helps buyers understand:- True monthly housing cost including utilities- Solar financing eligibility under FHA guidelines- Clear-Title Solar™ qualification without UCC-1 liens- Potential equity impact from owned solar integration- Whether a property financially supports solar before an offer is writtenBy moving energy analysis upstream in the transaction, QuiqNest reduces uncertainty, improves buyer confidence, and attracts higher-intent buyers before the tour.Cashflow Clarity Before EmotionNestability™ is designed to model real monthly cashflow, not just loan size. By integrating electricity cost replacement into principal and interest, it reveals how properly structured owned solar can improve effective housing cost while building equity from Day 1.This shift from utility expense to owned asset can strengthen debt-to-income positioning and increase financial confidence before an offer is written.Instead of discovering solar complications during underwriting, buyers and lenders can evaluate structure before the showing.Built for Long-Term Ownership, Not Quick IncentivesAs solar adoption accelerates, some programs prioritize upfront incentives over long-term alignment. Inflated system pricing used to fund cashback or down payment assistance may look attractive at closing, but can create complications during refinancing, resale, or mortgage servicing.QuiqNest takes a different approach.Through FHA Clear-Title Solar™, solar is structured as an energy improvement integrated into the mortgage — not a separate loan, lease, or lien. This means:- One mortgage- One closing- No UCC-1 lien- Down payment based on home price onlyRather than inflating system costs to manufacture closing incentives, QuiqNest prioritizes what truly matters:- Lower effective monthly housing cost- Stronger home equity from Day 1- Clear servicing alignment for the life of the loanNestability™ models this structure before commitment, helping buyers and lenders evaluate whether Clear-Title Solar™ strengthens or weakens the transaction.Solving the Top Green Transaction Challenges REALTORSReportAccording to National Association of REALTORSresearch, agents report the following challenges in green and solar transactions:Solar transaction uncertainty — 58%Solar value confusion — 52%Upgrade and solar financing confusion — 42%Improving efficiency in existing homes — 31%Nestability™ is built to address these challenges before the tour by modeling payment structure, energy impact, and financing alignment in advance.For Realtors, this means attracting higher-intent buyers before showings.For lenders, this means improved clarity before underwriting.For buyers, this means financial confidence before commitment.Nestability™ will also be available for Realtors to embed directly on their own websites, allowing them to demonstrate affordability strength and solar-readiness modeling within their own listing experience. Florida Statute 553.996 and Pre-Purchase Solar IntegrationFlorida Statute 553.996 allows residential property owners and buyers to voluntarily obtain a solar energy system assessment before installation.Nestability™ supports this pre-purchase review process by enabling homebuyers to request utility data and evaluate whether a property may qualify for solar integration under existing FHA and energy-efficient mortgage guidelines.The statute does not require solar installation, does not modify appraisal standards, and does not guarantee financing approval. It simply permits early evaluation of solar feasibility so buyers and lenders can make informed decisions prior to closing.When solar is structured through FHA Clear-Title Solar™ financing, buyers may complete the transaction with:- One mortgage- One closing- Clear title- No separate solar loan- No UCC-1 lien complicationsBuilt for Florida. Ready for National Expansion.QuiqNest is currently focused on Florida, where energy costs and FHA usage create strong demand for pre-purchase solar modeling. However, the Nestability™ framework is designed for national expansion as early as this year."Homebuyers deserve to understand the full structure of a property before they fall in love with it," said Patrick Blanchet, Founder and CEO of QuiqNest. "Nestability™ gives buyers and lenders clarity on cashflow, qualification, and equity potential before emotion enters the transaction.""We're not just building calculators — we're creating a new category. Pre-Purchase Solar Readiness™ moves energy analysis from afterthought to first step, giving everyone in the transaction better information earlier when it matters most."About QuiqNest™Based in Miami, Florida, QuiqNest™ is a real estate technology platform focused on Pre-Purchase and Pre-Refinance Solar Readiness™. The company pioneered Clear-Title Solar™, a mortgage-integrated approach that eliminates UCC-1 liens and aligns solar ownership with home equity.Founded by serial inventor Patrick Blanchet, QuiqNest operates as a verification and modeling platform, not a solar installer, helping buyers, Realtors, and lenders evaluate financing structure before commitment.Try Nestability™: https://widget.nestability.quiqnest.com Learn more: https://quiqnest.com

