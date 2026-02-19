Sean Young’s Noir Mystery THE DUMMY DETECTIVE Now Streaming Free on Tubi

Starring Sean Young, Deborah Twiss and Jonathan Geffner

The darkly comic whodunnit led by Sean Young expands its U.S. reach, now available to stream free with ads on Tubi.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The offbeat noir mystery THE DUMMY DETECTIVE, starring Sean Young, is now available to stream free with ads on Tubi, expanding the film’s U.S. footprint following its digital release.Blending classic whodunnit structure with dark humor and gothic undertones, THE DUMMY DETECTIVE follows a ventriloquist detective and his wooden partner as they investigate a string of bizarre murders inside a secluded inn filled with eccentric suspects. As paranoia builds and secrets unravel, every guest becomes a potential killer.The film features a distinctive ensemble and a stylized tone that merges vintage noir atmosphere with sharp, modern humor. Since its digital debut, the film has built steady word-of-mouth among mystery and genre fans drawn to its unusual premise and character-driven intrigue.With its release on Tubi, THE DUMMY DETECTIVE becomes accessible to a broader audience, allowing viewers to stream the film free of charge as part of Tubi’s ad-supported catalog.The film is also available on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video.Viewers can also find additional streaming and rental options via the film’s official website.

