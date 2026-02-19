MDC temporarily closing Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area Monday – Thursday until May for construction project

Body

WASHINGTON, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is temporarily closing Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area in Franklin County from Monday – Thursday for the next several weeks to perform a construction project. The closures will begin the week of Feb. 16. The area will remain open for public use Friday – Sunday during this time.

The project involves replacing the ADA sidewalk and making improvements to the parking lot. MDC anticipates the project will be done by May. However, progress will depend on weather conditions, which may impact the completion date or closure times.

The 138-acre Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area features three short hiking trails, a catch-and-release fishing lake, birdwatching opportunities, and a picnic area.

Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area is located approximately four miles southeast of Washington. To reach the area from Washington, take Highway 47 south 1.5 miles, then Bieker Road south two miles.

To learn more about the area and view a downloadable map, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ow8.