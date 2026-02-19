Arthroscopy Association of North America Advocacy Helps Expand Access for Innovative Orthopedic Treatment

Implantable Shock Absorber in the knee Implantable Shock Absorber size comparison

Category I CPT® Code Granted for an Implantable Shock Absorber for Knee Osteoarthritis

The Implantable Shock Absorber represents an exciting new treatment option for this underserved population, and we at AANA are eager to help train our surgeon members across the country.” — Patrick Joyner, MD, AANA Advocacy Committee Chair

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA), an international professional organization of more than 5,000 orthopedic surgeons, today announced an important milestone to expand access for knee osteoarthritis (OA) patients. The American Medical Association (AMA) CPT Editorial Panel has established a Category I CPT code for an Implantable Shock Absorber (MISHAKnee System; Moximed), effective January 1, 2027.In its mission to advance the art and science of arthroscopy and minimally invasive surgery through education, skills assessment and advocacy, AANA has increased its advocacy efforts for treatments, innovations and medical technologies well supported by clinical evidence. Following a comprehensive review of the published evidence and thorough engagement with society leadership and membership, AANA submitted a Category I CPT code application to the AMA in 2025 for the Implantable Shock Absorber.“A significant amount of patients in the United States suffer from knee OA,” said Patrick Joyner, MD, AANA Advocacy Committee Chair. “Like many other AANA members, I see patients every week who experience inadequate relief from conservative care and are ready for a more definitive and minimally invasive surgical treatment. The Implantable Shock Absorber represents an exciting new treatment option for this underserved population, and we at AANA are eager to help train our surgeon members across the country.”“As one of the leading orthopedic professional organizations in the world, we have a responsibility to advocate for our members and their patients,” said John D. Kelly IV, MD, FAANA, President of AANA. “The clinical evidence for the Implantable Shock Absorber is impressive, and AANA members are discussing this treatment with patients who may benefit. We are proud to help shepherd innovative treatments like this through the CPT process.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.