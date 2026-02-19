Limitless Management Group Supports Growth Opportunities Through Verizon and Frontier Merger

Limitless Management Group expands customer opportunities following the Verizon and Frontier merger, introducing broader wireless options and increased growth.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limitless Management Group has announced its support and participation in the expanded opportunities created by the Verizon and Frontier merger . The development marks a notable shift within the telecommunications space and creates new potential for service expansion, customer access, and increased performance across affiliated businesses.For Limitless Management Group, the merger opens the door to broader offerings and additional pathways to serve customers effectively.Expanded Wireless Options for CustomersA key outcome of the Verizon and Frontier merger is the ability to introduce expanded wireless solutions alongside existing services. This transition allows Limitless Management Group to support customers with more comprehensive service options under one aligned structure.The availability of additional wireless offerings means customers can explore more flexible packages and competitive pricing options. By supporting access to a wider range of services, the company anticipates stronger customer engagement and greater long-term satisfaction.This expansion is expected to create smoother conversations with customers by providing more complete connectivity solutions within a single framework.Strengthening Client Performance and Market ReachThe merger also supports growth opportunities for the telecommunications partners involved. With expanded service capabilities, Limitless Management Group anticipates increased sales activity that benefits both clients and customers.As service offerings grow, so does the company’s ability to generate measurable results. The added wireless component allows Limitless Management Group to reach new customer segments while deepening relationships with existing ones.Leadership views this development as a strategic advantage that aligns performance growth with improved customer access, supporting stronger long-term momentum across markets.Supporting Long-Term GrowthLimitless Management Group is focused on adapting to the expanded service landscape in a structured and steady manner. The company is preparing its sales team to support increased customer interest while maintaining consistency in communication and execution.As the integration between Verizon and Frontier continues to evolve, Limitless Management Group remains positioned to contribute to sustained growth, expanded service availability, and broader outreach opportunities.The merger signals a new chapter for the telecommunications industry, and Limitless Management Group intends to play an active role in supporting its next phase of development.

