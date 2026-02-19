Trojan Horse Media and PLR Group Inc. Announce Collaboration to Develop Branded Storytelling and Documentary Projects

PLR Group Inc. is a marketing and communications consultancy that helps organizations turn cultural insight, emerging technology, and strategic storytelling into measurable growth.

Trojan Horse Media & PLR Group Inc. partner to blend documentary storytelling and marketing insight, creating branded content to service the ~$346B market.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trojan Horse Media and PLR Group Inc. today announced a strategic collaboration uniting Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker Kareem Tabsch, Co-Founder of Trojan Horse Media, and award-winning marketing executive Pedro L. Rodriguez , Founder of PLR Group Inc. to service the Native Advertising Market which is expected to reach USD 346.86 billion by 2032.The partnership brings together cinematic storytelling and brand strategy to co-develop high-impact branded content, institutional storytelling, documentary film projects, and thought leadership initiatives for brands, agencies, and mission-driven organizations.“The old Hollywood studio model of the middleman is broken,” said Kareem Tabsch. “Working directly with brands allows us to create impactful content that delivers both creatively and commercially — building stories that resonate culturally while driving real business outcomes.”According to marketers, the top 3 ROI-driving content formats are all video-based (HubSpot State of Marketing Report, 2026). Trojan Horse Media and PLR Group Inc. will help organizations articulate who they are, what they stand for, and why their stories matter, through work that is both creatively ambitious and strategically grounded.Kareem Tabsch’s work has screened at leading festivals including Sundance, SXSW, True/False, AFI Docs, DocNYC, Rooftop Films, and LA Film Festival. His projects have been featured by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Variety, and more. Mucho Mucho Amor was named one of The New York Times’ “20 Essential Latino Films,” and his upcoming Netflix documentary Naked Ambition is set to premiere in February 2026. PLR Group Inc. complements this creative expertise with deep experience in marketing strategy, partnerships, media planning, and organizational growth, connecting storytelling directly to brand positioning, reputation management, and measurable outcomes.For over two decades, Pedro L. Rodriguez has led B2B and B2C campaigns for global and nonprofit clients including Disney, American Express, The People’s Theatre, and the Kauffman Foundation. His work has been recognized by industry organizations including The Drum, Adweek, and the SABRE Awards. Rodriguez has also appeared at major global forums including Cannes Lions, SXSW, and CES.“In the search for “authentic storytelling” we see the value in working with masters of documentary filmmaking to help brands and organizations articulate that which is both truthful and compelling,” said Pedro L. Rodriguez, Founder of PLR Group Inc. “Together we can create branded content that is culturally impactful with a keen eye toward what works within the entertainment industry through this unique and exciting collaboration and offering.”The partnership is designed to ensure creative ideas are compelling, scalable, measurable, and aligned with the realities brands and institutions face today, supported by a distribution-first mindset informed by decades of combined industry experience. This is a winning combination that will help foster 63% higher consumer trust for brands (Native Advertising Institute).As organizations seek authentic and culturally fluent storytelling, this collaboration reflects a shared belief: the most effective work happens when creative rigor and strategic intent are developed together from the start.About PLR Group Inc.PLR Group Inc. is a marketing and communications consultancy that helps brands and organizations translate trends into growth through strategy, storytelling, and transformation. Founded by Pedro L. Rodriguez, the firm works at the intersection of creativity, technology, and culture to drive audience engagement, visibility, and business impact.

