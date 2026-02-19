Uckfield Man Shares Inspiring Journey of Overcoming Epilepsy Through Brain Surgery and Marathon Running in New Memoir

Simon Breeds Launches Running the Course, a Powerful Testament to Resilience, Family Support, and Embracing a Positive Mindset

UCKFIELD, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book:Running the Course: Embracing Life with Epilepsy, Brain Surgery, and a Positive Mindset is an uplifting and candid memoir by Simon Breeds, chronicling his life with epilepsy from diagnosis at age seven through to major brain surgery and beyond. The book details the unpredictable challenges of living with tonic-clonic, absence, focal, and cluster seizures, including a heightened risk of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP). After years of hospital transitions, medication trials, and invasive testing—including the insertion of nine probes into his brain that recorded 43 seizures in just 2.5 days—Simon underwent right temporal lobe reduction surgery in 2018.Post-surgery, he navigated severe memory loss, depression, and a dark period that nearly ended in tragedy, only to emerge stronger through family love, motivational practices, and a renewed passion for running. Today, Simon raises awareness and funds for epilepsy charities through marathons and ultramarathons, having achieved personal bests such as 3:13:13 in the Paris Marathon and completing his first 32-mile ultramarathon. The book emphasises the power of openness, gratitude, daily rituals, and turning adversity into opportunity, inspiring readers to foster positivity amid life's toughest challenges.Key Highlights:• Honest accounts of seizure experiences in everyday settings, from classrooms and football pitches to baths and buses• The emotional journey through brain probe insertion, surgery decision-making, and intensive recovery• Overcoming post-surgery depression with family support and motivational mindset shifts• Fundraising success, raising nearly £10,000 for Epilepsy Society, Epilepsy Action, and Phab Club via events including Purple Days and major races• Achievements in running, including multiple marathons (London, Paris, Brighton, Beachy Head) and ultramarathons, even after a seizure near the finish line of his first marathon• Emphasis on family, community, and the belief that "life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass; it’s about learning to dance in the rain"About the Author:Simon Breeds is a resilient advocate for epilepsy awareness, living in Uckfield, East Sussex. Diagnosed with epilepsy as a child, he has faced complex seizures throughout his life and chose brain surgery to improve his quality of life. An Access and Assessment Officer in Adult Social Care, Simon is also a dedicated runner, fundraiser, and former football coach with over 20 years of experience mentoring young people. Supported by his wife Jo and family, he actively supports inclusive organisations such as Phab Club and epilepsy charities. His story highlights inner strength, community service, and the transformative power of a positive mindset.

