Generational Saga Meets Geopolitical Suspense in Janice Weber’s New Novel, MEAT COVE

NH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author Janice Weber returns with her latest literary triumph, MEAT COVE, a bold and unique fusion of generational saga and geopolitical thriller. Set against the striking backdrop of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, this 327-page novel takes readers on a breathtaking ride through love, betrayal, and international intrigue.At the heart of the novel is Constable Fundy Sutherland, a fierce and enigmatic Mountie quietly raising her daughter, Skye, after a shadowy past as a JTF-2 sniper. Fundy’s carefully constructed life begins to unravel when Skye brings home a DNA ancestry kit, a mysterious stranger who mirrors Fundy’s runaway mother arrives in the nearby village of White Point, and a Venezuelan ship makes an erratic pass through the Cabot Strait. These events set off a gripping chain reaction that forces Fundy to confront buried secrets and geopolitical storms, all converging around a pivotal NATO conference in Halifax.With its blend of emotional depth, taut suspense, and vivid descriptions of Cape Breton’s rugged beauty, MEAT COVE establishes a compelling new genre Weber describes as the “Sagathriller.” The book deftly weaves together family dynamics and high-stakes political drama, all while introducing readers to a hot-blooded heroine navigating icy North Atlantic waters and the perils of piracy, espionage, and love.“In MEAT COVE, evil finds you no matter how determined you are to outrun it,” Weber explains. “This book is inspired by the gallant spirit of my Mountie neighbor and the wild beauty of Meat Cove itself. It’s a celebration of the power of family, the resilience of love, and the stark realities of a dangerous world.”Janice Weber, renowned for her verbal virtuosity, sly humor, and emotionally resonant storytelling, brings her unique talent to this stunning work, her eighth novel. Her previous novels have been optioned for film, praised as New York Times Notable Books, and adored worldwide. Weber’s passion for Cape Breton’s natural splendor and resilient communities shines through every page of this most recent work.MEAT COVE (ISBN: 9781967458325 / 9781967458318) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $29.99 US, $35.99 CAN, and the paperback retails for $19.99 US, $24.99 CAN. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at www.janiceweber.com From the Back Cover:Constable Fundy Sutherland is a buff, gruff Mountie with a price on her head and a veritable ossuary of skeletons in her closet. A former JTF-2 sniper, Fundy is quietly raising daughter Skye in Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia when three events upend her careful obscurity: Skye brings home a DNA ancestry kit; the doppelgänger of Fundy’s runaway mother settles in tiny White Point; and an erratic Venezuelan ship passes through the Cabot Strait.As local disturbances and international tensions escalate around a NATO conference in Halifax, Fundy must leave her safe lane and resurrect an implacable past.Generational love story meets geopolitical suspense in a SAGATHRILLER barreling across the North Atlantic.About NH book publisher Seacoast Press:NH book publisher Seacoast Press provides authors with traditional-quality book publishing services while allowing authors to retain publishing rights and 100% royalties. Seacoast Press’ wide variety of publishing services includes book design; editorial; printing; distribution; publicity; and marketing. Seacoast Press books are available through retailers and booksellers worldwide. All Seacoast Press books can be purchased wholesale through Ingram.To learn more about Seacoast Press, the premier book publisher in NH, visit http://www.seacoastpress.com/

