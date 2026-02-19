Licensing Board Approves Five Liquor License Upgrades For Beer and Wine Licensees

The Boston Licensing Board recently approved five applications from beer and wine licensees upgrading to non-transferable all alcoholic beverages licenses. The approved applicants include Life Time and Trident Booksellers in the Back Bay, Mi Pueblito Orient Heights in East Boston, and Little Sage and Pappare Ristorante in the North End. The Licensing Board will send the five applications to the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission for investigation and final approval.

“These upgraded liquor licenses will strengthen our communities, connect our residents to more vibrant spaces and expand opportunities for our entrepreneurs,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thrilled for these businesses and continue to encourage restaurants to take advantage of this upgrade and apply for an available liquor license. As these businesses continue to grow and thrive, the City will continue to do all we can as a partner to make this process easy and convenient for businesses across neighborhoods.”

As part of the Fiscal Year 2026 Massachusetts State Budget, the State Legislature gave municipalities across Massachusetts the opportunity to opt into legislation that allows licensees permitted to sell only wines and malt beverages to trade in their license for a non-transferable all alcoholic beverages license.

Mayor Michelle Wu introduced this legislation to the City Council, and on September 20, the City Council approved the adoption of this legislation. On October 21, the Boston Licensing Board held an informational hearing to receive public feedback from licensees and opened a public comment period, which closed on December 3. On January 8, the Board voted on the final regulations. The guidelines include eliminating the need for a community process for anyone who has already completed the process in the past two years. On January 29, the Board approved the first five beer and wine upgrades—these businesses were the first in Massachusetts to take advantage of this legislation.

“We are grateful for the opportunity the City is providing with the upgrade to an all alcohol license,” said Courtney Flynn, Co-Owner of Trident Booksellers and Cafe. “As a family-owned small business for 40 years, we are always looking for ways to better serve our community. We believe this upgrade will provide a more robust experience for our customers, whether they are attending one of our events, hosting a private party, or dining solo. The license will help us continue to grow and maintain our place as a vibrant, welcoming space in the heart of Back Bay.”

"This is exactly how the new legislation was intended to work," said Kathleen Joyce, Chair of the Boston Licensing Board. "We have created a pathway for existing beer and wine establishments to expand. We’re pleased to see strong interest and will continue reviewing applications and moving them through the approval process.”

The beer and wine upgrades, alongside the 2024 influx of new liquor licenses, enhance the City’s ability to support diverse local entrepreneurs and boost economic growth.

After Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council filed a successful Home Rule Petition, Governor Maura Healey signed legislation on September 11, 2024, bringing 225 new liquor licenses to Boston. This batch was the single largest addition to Boston’s liquor license quota since the end of Prohibition. With this influx, the City is able to support diverse local entrepreneurs and boost economic growth. Specifically, the legislation created:

195 zip code-restricted licenses (both all alcohol and beer and wine) in Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, South End, and West Roxbury, to be granted to the City over three calendar years

15 all alcohol licenses for community spaces, including non-profits, small theaters, and outdoor spaces

12 transferable all alcohol licenses

3 all alcohol neighborhood restricted licenses in Oak Square, Brighton

On December 18, the City of Boston Licensing Board approved the first three transferable all alcohol licenses. The Board approved applications from Ama, the new restaurant in Allston from Comfort Kitchen’s Pearl & Law Hospitality Group; Leather District coffeeshop Gracenote; and Merengue Express in Mission Hill.

In total, the Board has approved over 60 liquor license applications. In early 2025, the Licensing Board approved 37 new liquor licenses. During the summer, the Licensing Board approved 21 neighborhood restricted licenses and three community space licenses. This fall, the Board approved four neighborhood restricted licenses, and on December 18, approved the first three transferable all alcohol licenses.

Potential applicants—both for new licenses and those interested in upgrading beer and wine licenses—are encouraged to start the process as soon as possible. The Mayor’s Office of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, the Office of Neighborhood Services, and the Office of Small Business staff will continue to support potential applicants. The City of Boston Licensing Board hosts virtual office hours addressing the liquor license application process. Applicants can also make a drop-in appointment with the Boston Licensing Board at City Hall, Room 809 by contacting 617-635-4170 or emailing licensingboard@boston.gov.

When reviewing additional applications, the Board will continue to factor in evolving neighborhood needs, market realities, the strength and sustainability of an establishment’s business plan, and the applicant’s ability to further economic growth for surrounding businesses.

Learn more about applying for a liquor license or upgrading an existing license on the Licensing Board website.