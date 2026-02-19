Minister John Steenhuisen receives first consignment of FMD vaccines at OR Tambo International Airport, 21 Feb

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, will officially receive the first shipment of one million high-potency Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccines at OR Tambo International Airport.

These vaccines, sourced from Biogénesis Bagó in Argentina, mark a decisive turning point in protecting South Africa’s livestock industry. This delivery is the first phase of an extensive rollout, with an additional five million doses scheduled to arrive in March.

Vaccinating the national herd of over 14 million cattle is the Department of Agriculture’s new 10-Year Eradication Strategy that aims to secure “FMD-Free Status with Vaccination”. Achieving this status is vital for reopening lucrative global export markets and ensuring the long-term biosecurity of our farming sector.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, 21 February 2026

Time: 12h15 till 14h30

Venue: No.1 Northern Perimeter Road KLM Warehouse, OR Tambo International Airport (Cargo section)

Photo/Video Op: The Minister will oversee the offloading of the cold-chain containers and provide a brief on the distribution plan.

Media Logistics

Members of the media are invited to attend. Due to airport security protocols, please RSVP by 21H00 tonight (Thursday 19 February 2026) with your full name and ID number.

WhatsApp: 063 298 5661 or e-mail: Medialiaison@nda.agric.za

