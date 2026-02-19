President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of Palestinian diplomat Leila Shahid

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged the passing of pioneering Lebanese-born Palestinian diplomat and activist Leila Shahid who has died at the age of 76.

Leila Shahid made history as the first woman ambassador of Palestine, who represented the Palestinian Liberation Organisation and the Palestinian Authority in Ireland, the Netherlands and France.

In 2004, she was at Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat’s side in the closing days of his life, following a working partnership of around five decades.

President Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Leila Shahid is a moment of sadness that ripples from the ruins of a brutalised Palestine to places all over the world where we remain resolute in our solidarity with the people of Palestine in their struggle for freedom.

“Leila Shahid leaves us while the State of Israel perpetuates the excessive violence and disregard of international law that Leila witnessed, fought against and brought to the attention of the international community during her decades of activism.

“As an anthropologist, she sought to preserve the cultural history of the people of Palestine who suffered and continue to suffer recurrent attacks on their identity, dignity and political and physical security.

“She campaigned for the freedom of Palestine until the end of her extraordinary life and her passing is a moment for appreciating the full extent of her leadership and ensuring that her vision of a free Palestine is realised in our lifetime.

“May her soul rest in peace.”

