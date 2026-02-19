Deputy President Paul Mashatile conducts oversight visit to City of Johannesburg water facilities, 20 Feb

In his capacity as the Chairperson of the Water Task Team, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, 20 February 2026, conduct an Oversight Visit to the City of Johannesburg Water facilities in Midrand, Gauteng Province.

The visit follows a meeting the Deputy President convened with Ministers and government officials to assess the water supply challenges across Gauteng.

During this meeting, the Deputy President was briefed on latest developments in resolving the water challenges in the province, including the assurance by Rand Water that water pumping had since been restored and the supply is expected to progressively stabilise over time.

Furthermore, the Deputy President has been informed that currently the bulk supplier continues to pump at full capacity, even though the Commando (which comprises Brixton, Crossby and Hursthill) and Soweto systems, in particular Doornkop and Meadowlands reservoirs, remain constrained with gradual improvement.

Johannesburg Water continues to monitor all systems closely and implement the necessary interventions to stabilise supply. Alternative water is provided to affected areas in a coordinated manner together with affected Ward Councillors.

The scheduled Oversight Visit by the Deputy President is important as a measure to monitor progress and unlock bottlenecks to resolving the water challenges faced by the people of Gauteng.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Friday, 20 February 2026

Time: 9:00 (Media to arrive at 08:30)

Venue: Carlswald Reserviour Construction Site, Via Walton Rd (M71) Carlswald, Midrand; Whisken Ave Crowthorne, Midrand, (opposite Aquatic Zone Midrand Swimming School)

Media wishing to attend and cover the visit should please RSVP by sending: full name, ID number & media house by 16h00 today, 19 February 2026 to linahl@presidency.gov.za or 066 240 7635.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza,

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840