Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube leads relaunch of Khetha Radio Station at SABC offices, 20 Feb

Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on Friday, the 20th of February 2026 lead the relaunch of Khetha Radio Station at the SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

The Khetha Radio Programme was initiated in 2010 as a strategic media campaign of the Career Development Services, then named Career Advice Services, based at South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

The Khetha Radio Programme is implemented in partnership with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), through SABC Education, responsible for delivering the educational mandate for the SABC. The programme was initially introduced as a pilot on Ikwekwezi FM (IsiNdebele) and was later expanded to nine additional radio stations.

These include: Ukhozi FM (isiZulu), Umhlobo Wenene FM (isiXhosa), Lesedi FM (Sesotho), Motsweding FM (Setswana), Munghana Lonene FM (Xitsonga), Phalaphala FM (Tshivenda), Thobela FM (Sepedi), Ligwalagwala FM (IsiSwati), Radio Sonder Grense (Afrikaans).

The Khetha Radio Programme was further expanded to include Lotus FM (English) in 2016. In addition, XK-FM (Xhu—Kwe!) and TruFM (IsiXhosa) were incorporated to broaden listenership base and to further extend the programme’s national reach and appeal. These additions increased the total number of Public Broadcasting Stations (PBS) to thirteen (13).

The aim of the Radio Programme is to provide the public with relevant and accurate career and study information on opportunities available within the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system in their own languages. It is a weekly live broadcast programme that tackles study and career topics covering a wide range of areas and targeting all ages. Only the Radio-Sonder Grense show is pre-recorded.

The shows are presenter driven with a content specialist as a guest, usually a Khetha CDS Career Advisor. The shows were also extended to information from other branches of the DHET (TVET, CET and Universities Education), entities and special project of the DHET (NSFAS, SETAs, Indlela, NAMB, WorldSkills, NSFAS, Centres of Specialisations, etc.). Some of the campaigns supported by the Khetha Radio Programme included the Applications Campaigns of the NSFAS, Decade of the Artisan, The Central Applications Clearing House, Apply Now! Campaign and the Bogus College Campaign among others.

Other government departments also participated in the Khetha Radio Programme, these includes the South African Defence Force (SANDF), the South African Police Services (SAPS), the Department of Social Development (DSD), the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Basic Education (DBE0, the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL), and others. These included among others, recruitment drives of the SAPS and the SANDF, the launch of Funza Lushaka Bursary and Matric Second Chance Programme among others.

The topics of the Khetha Radio Programme are consulted with other partners and schedule developed considering the year calendar of events and activities of government. In June or August for instance, topics related to advancing the cause of young people and women were discussed respectively. Deputy Minister is excited to be part of the cross-functioning initiative of the department and a State-Owned Entity that will ensure that information is communicated effectively to the students, NEETS, and public!

