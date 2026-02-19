Minister Gwede Mantashe visits EKapa Mine following mudslide incident, 20 Feb

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, will on Friday, 20 February 2026, undertake an oversight visit to the EKapa Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape, following a mudslide incident at the mine.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, when a mudslide affected one of the operational areas. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is engaging with mine management to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident and to ensure full compliance with applicable health and safety standards.

The visit forms part of Minister Mantashe’s ongoing commitment to strengthening mine safety and supporting mineworkers.

During the visit, Minister Mantashe will receive a comprehensive briefing from mine management and departmental inspectors.

Details of the visit are as follows: Date: Friday, 20 February 2026 Time: 09h30 Venue: EKapa Mine Operations Centre, Kimberley, Northern Cape

To RSVP, please contact:

Solomon Phetla – Solomon.phetla@dmpr.gov.za/ / mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za / 083 650 4395

For media enquiries:

Ms Lerato Ntsoko – Lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za / mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za/ 082 459 2788

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi - Yolanda.Mhlathi@dmpr.gov.za / 067 258 1122

#GovZAUpdates