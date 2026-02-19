Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,308 in the last 365 days.

Minister Gwede Mantashe visits EKapa Mine following mudslide incident, 20 Feb

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, will on Friday, 20 February 2026, undertake an oversight visit to the EKapa Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape, following a mudslide incident at the mine.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, when a mudslide affected one of the operational areas. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is engaging with mine management to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident and to ensure full compliance with applicable health and safety standards.

The visit forms part of Minister Mantashe’s ongoing commitment to strengthening mine safety and supporting mineworkers.

During the visit, Minister Mantashe will receive a comprehensive briefing from mine management and departmental inspectors.

Details of the visit are as follows: Date: Friday, 20 February 2026 Time: 09h30 Venue: EKapa Mine Operations Centre, Kimberley, Northern Cape

To RSVP, please contact:

Solomon Phetla – Solomon.phetla@dmpr.gov.za/ / mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za / 083 650 4395

For media enquiries:

Ms Lerato Ntsoko – Lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za / mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za/ 082 459 2788

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi - Yolanda.Mhlathi@dmpr.gov.za / 067 258 1122

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Gwede Mantashe visits EKapa Mine following mudslide incident, 20 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.