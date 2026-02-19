Minister Dean Macpherson and Premier Lazarus Mokgosi sign landmark infrastructure agreement at Pilanesberg Airport, 20 Feb

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson; North West Premier, Lazarus Mokgosi; and Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality Mayor, Dinah Pitso, will on Friday, 20 February 2026, sign two historic Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) at Pilanesberg Airport, outside Rustenburg. The agreements will accelerate infrastructure delivery and improve service delivery across the province.

They will be joined by the North West Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Community Safety and Transport Management, Wessels Morweng, and the MEC for Public Works and Roads, Sempe Elizabeth Mokua.

The first agreement will see Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) work alongside the North West Provincial Government’s Department of Community Safety and Transport Management to provide project preparation and packaging support for the redevelopment of Pilanesberg Airport following the devastating fire in 2023.

The second agreement will see Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality join Infrastructure South Africa’s Presidential Adopt-a-Municipality Pilot Programme. Through this programme, the municipality will receive technical support to strengthen project preparation, planning, and implementation readiness.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 20 February 2025

Time: 11h00

Venue: Pilanesberg Airport, outside Rustenburg

Google maps address: https://maps.app.goo.gl/sqhG8Hz3tfZTjiiN8

To RSVP, please contact Tsakani Mabale from Infrastructure South Africa at 0639502401

Enquiries:

James de Villiers Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Minister Spokesperson to the Premier

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276 / 082 450 7842

Lesego Moretlwe

DPWI Media Liaison

E-mail: lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 957 3677

