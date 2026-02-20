Collective 54 Celebrates the 250th Episode of Pro Serv Podcast

Pro Serv Podcast Logo Collective 54 Logo

The 250th Weekly Founder Case Study Reinforces Position as The Podcast for Founders of Boutique Professional Services Firms. Now in the top 5% of all podcasts.

The Pro Serv Podcast stays grounded in what actually happens inside boutique professional services firms, and it gives founders practical ways to redesign how work gets done.”” — Dave Makerewich, Founder of Maven

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54 today announced the 250th episode milestone of the Pro Serv Podcast, continuing its mission to become the podcast for founders of boutique professional services firms. Built around a consistent format of weekly founder case studies and operating lessons, the Pro Serv Podcast has surpassed 81.7K downloads and has become a go-to resource for founders navigating the realities of growing, scaling, and exiting services firms. The Pro Serv Podcast is now in the top 5% of all podcast shows.“Founders of boutique professional services firms don’t need more generic business advice or guidance for product or SaaS companies. They need relevant, peer-tested decisions they can apply immediately that is specialized for the pro serv industry,” said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. “The Pro Serv Podcast has stayed focused on that single audience from day one, and episode 250 is a celebration of the founders who keep showing up to learn and share what works.”Unlike broad entrepreneurship shows, the Pro Serv Podcast is designed specifically for founders of boutique professional services firms, translating real-world experiences into repeatable insights across sales, positioning, pricing, and delivery to build a scalable firm that can be sold.Who ListensThe Pro Serv Podcast audience consists of founders of boutique professional services firms, typically generating $5M–$50M in revenue, spanning consulting, IT services, legal, accounting, design, and marketing firms.The 250-episode milestone reflects Collective 54’s continued focus on publishing practical founder lessons, with new episodes released weekly. This milestone episode includes a founder case featuring Dave Makerewich, exploring how an operating model can reduce founder dependency while improving accountability and leadership development, one of many themes the show has covered across 250 episodes.“Most founders don’t need more hustle, they need a structure that makes the business run without them being the bottleneck. What I appreciate about the Pro Serv Podcast is that it stays grounded in what actually happens inside boutique professional services firms, and it gives founders practical ways to redesign how work gets done.” Dave Makerewich, Founder of MavenFounders of boutique professional services firms who want to learn from peers and apply proven methods can apply for membership in Collective 54 and join the community behind the podcast.Collective 54 is the first community exclusively for founders of professional services firms. Designed to help these founders make more money, make scaling easier, and make an exit achievable. Collective 54 serves NAICS 54 which includes consulting, IT services, marketing agencies, accounting and finance, legal services, architectural and engineering services, design, and software development firms. With a few hundred members across North America, the community continues to fuel growth and success stories throughout the professional services sector.

