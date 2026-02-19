Ascension Recovery Services and LifeSpring Recovery of Andover LLC to Launch SUD Treatment Center in Kansas

Ascension Recovery Services

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascension Recovery Services (ARS), a national leader in behavioral health consulting, management, and program development, focused on substance use disorders (SUD) today announced a new management partnership with LifeSpring Recovery of Andover LLC to launch an 80-bed detox and residential SUD treatment center in Andover, Kansas, serving the greater Wichita region.The facility comes at a critical time. Kansas continues to face significant behavioral health access gaps, with rising substance use trends and provider shortages contributing to unmet treatment demand across both urban and rural communities. The Wichita metropolitan area serves as a regional referral hub, underscoring the strategic importance of establishing sustainable, high-quality treatment capacity in the market. The facility is projected to open in mid-May 2026, positioning LifeSpring Recovery of Andover as a foundational provider in the region’s behavioral health continuum.The hope of the new program’s partners is that LifeSpring Recovery of Andover will provide a high-quality treatment option for individuals struggling with addiction seeking the promises that recovery offers. Ascension Recovery Services was selected as a Management Services’ Organization after a national search was conducted to bring operational rigor and national experience to the partnership.The Andover center will focus on delivering structured, evidence-based SUD treatment supported by strong clinical leadership and operational discipline.Doug Leech, chief executive officer of Ascension Recovery Services, emphasized the platform’s operational foundation: “This partnership is about disciplined execution. Our SUD-MSO model integrates capital planning, regulatory strategy, staffing, payer contracting, and long-term operational management into one accountable platform. That infrastructure allows LifeSpring to launch with strength on day one.”Unlike traditional consulting models, Ascension Recovery Services operates as an integrated management services organization. The firm provides end-to-end program development—from pro forma modeling and facility planning through licensure, accreditation, workforce buildout, and payer alignment—followed by ongoing operational oversight to ensure clinical quality and financial sustainability. This structure enables investor-backed behavioral health platforms to scale while maintaining regulatory compliance and performance consistency.About Ascension Recovery ServicesAscension Recovery Services (ARS) is a national leader in behavioral health program development and management, partnering with investors, hospitals, health systems, government entities, nonprofit treatment organizations, and tribal nations to accelerate the creation and operation of high-impact substance use disorder (SUD) and mental health treatment programs. As the nation’s first Substance Use Disorder Management Services Organization (SUD-MSO), ARS integrates capital planning, facility design, licensure and accreditation, staffing, payer contracting, marketing, and long-term management into a single, scalable platform. With more than a decade of experience and projects spanning 80 organizations across 35 states, ARS supports every level of care—including Residential Treatment Centers, Intensive Outpatient Programs, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Sober Living Homes, and hospital-based treatment lines—delivering measurable clinical and financial performance for its partners. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, ARS combines financial discipline, clinical excellence, and operational infrastructure to expand access to sustainable recovery nationwide.

