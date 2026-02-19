Two Faiths, One Mission: How These Humanitarian Organizations Help Millions Every Year

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans are among the most generous people in the world with individuals contributing billions of dollars annually to charitable causes. While motivations for giving vary widely, religious faith remains one of the most powerful drivers of charitable behavior.

For millions of Americans, giving isn't just encouraged, it's a sacred obligation woven into the fabric of their spiritual lives. With Ramadan underway, this is an opportune moment to explore how faith traditions inspire and guide generosity.

The Call to Charity

Both Christianity and Islam view charitable giving not as optional but as essential to their faith.

In Christianity, charity is central to the faith. Many denominations practice tithing, giving 10% of income to support church work and charitable causes. The emphasis is on generosity, responsible stewardship of resources, and serving those in need.

In Islam, charitable giving is known as zakat, one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Muslims who possess resources above a certain threshold must give 2.5% annually to help the poor and needy.

These theological frameworks have inspired the creation of sophisticated charitable organizations that channel religious obligation into humanitarian service. Two standout examples, The Salvation Army and the Zakat Foundation of America, demonstrate how faith inspired giving can drive real impact in communities worldwide.

The Salvation Army

Founded in 1865 by William and Catherine Booth in London, The Salvation Army is both a Christian church and one of the world's largest charitable organizations. The Booths sought to bring salvation to the poor and destitute by meeting both their physical and spiritual needs. William Booth's famous formula, "soup, soap, and salvation," captured this integrated approach: provide immediate relief, then offer spiritual support. Today, The Salvation Army operates in 133 countries and serves more than 32 million people annually. The organization's nearly 7,000 U.S. centers provide a comprehensive range of services.

The Salvation Army's mission statement declares service "to meet human needs in His name without discrimination." True to this principle, they serve people of all faiths and backgrounds, welcoming volunteers and donors from any religious tradition or none at all.

Zakat Foundation of America

Founded in 2001 by Halil Demir, a Turkish immigrant in Chicago, the Zakat Foundation of America has grown from a small startup to a sophisticated humanitarian organization operating in 45 countries across five continents. The organization channels the Islamic principle of zakat into comprehensive programs addressing both immediate crises and long-term development.

The foundation operates globally across seven key areas: building schools for refugee and underserved children in multiple countries, supporting over 31,000 orphans across 27 nations, and constructing water wells throughout Africa and Asia. They also serve 25 million meals annually across 50 countries, develop healthcare infrastructure including mobile clinics and field hospitals, respond rapidly to major disasters worldwide, and provide culturally sensitive mental health services through the Khalil Center.

Like The Salvation Army, the Zakat Foundation serves all people regardless of faith, explicitly providing assistance to Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Anyone can donate or volunteer regardless of their religious background.

An exceptional 90 cents of every dollar donated to the Zakat Foundation goes directly to programs (for emergency programs the percentage is even higher) with only 10 cents for administration and fundraising. The organization has earned four-star ratings from Charity Navigator and Better Business Bureau accreditation.

How You Can Get Involved

Both organizations welcome contributions from anyone who wants to help. Whether inspired by Christian faith, Islamic principles, or simply human compassion, Americans seeking trustworthy channels for charitable giving can confidently support either organization. Visit www.salvationarmyusa.org or www.zakat.org to learn more.

These faith-driven organizations prove that people unite in service to humanity's most vulnerable members. Every donation, every volunteer hour, and every act of support helps feed hungry families, shelter the homeless, educate children, provide clean water, deliver healthcare, and offer hope to millions worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.