A Retreat With Purpose: How a Miami Trip Set Von Oben Solutions’ 2026 Standard

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Von Oben Solutions gathered in Miami for a retreat designed to do something simple, and surprisingly rare in a fast-moving year: pause long enough to recognize what was built, and move forward with intent.The trip’s focus wasn’t on grand announcements or promotional milestones. It was about the people behind a demanding 2025, turning shared effort into shared meaning. In a city that seems built for big moments, the retreat created a different kind of energy, less about spectacle and more about cohesion.A Celebration Grounded in PurposeThe Miami retreat was anchored in a clear purpose: to celebrate an amazing 2025 and set the tone for 2026.Celebration, in this context, was recognition of long days, late nights, steep learning curves, and the small wins that add up to major progress. It was a moment to say, without apology, that momentum deserves a marker.As Ben Hudson, one of the award recipients, reflected, "There’s no real room for pride or ego in the beginning. You’ve got to be humble, ask for help, and be honest about the problems you’re having, because that’s the only way you can actually grow."This approach reinforced a broader theme within the organization: progress is strongest when it is recognized, examined, and used as a foundation rather than treated as a finish line. By slowing the pace, even briefly, the team was able to define success beyond numbers and timelines.That sense of purpose resonated deeply with team members like Juan Claros, who shared, "This business changed my life, and I’m willing to give my 100% to have faith in myself and share this opportunity with more people."Miami as Both Backdrop and MindsetThe choice of Miami was intentional. The environment offered contrast to routine and structure, creating a setting where perspective could naturally broaden and conversations could unfold without the constraints of a typical work environment.Warm weather, extended daylight, and a city defined by movement and ambition contributed to an atmosphere that encouraged open discussion and forward thinking. The retreat was not framed as an escape from work, but as an opportunity to engage with goals from a different vantage point, with fewer distractions and greater presence.For a team focused on structured outreach, accountability, and leadership development, the environment shapes how ideas are processed and refined. Miami provided the space to step back without disengaging, giving the team room to evaluate priorities, align expectations, and reconnect with purpose while remaining grounded in execution.The Party Bus, Reimagined as a Moving NetworkOne of the defining elements of the retreat was a party bus experience that transformed simple transportation into a space for connection. As the group explored the city together, the bus became a shared space for conversation across roles, experience levels, and daily responsibilities.Without a formal agenda or designated sessions, discussions unfolded organically. Team members exchanged insights from the past year, shared lessons learned, and explored areas for personal and professional refinement.This moving setting removed hierarchy from the equation. Conversations flowed without pressure, mentorship emerged naturally, and relationships strengthened in ways that do not often occur within traditional schedules.That emphasis on shared support was reflected by Sarah Theimer, saying, "The secret to success is to never give up, keep getting back up when things don't go the way you want, and find mentors and friends who have your back while you keep going."The experience reinforced the value of proximity and shared time as catalysts for trust.A Retreat Built on Clarity, Not HypeThe trip was intentionally designed to avoid excess or overstatement. While Miami offers no shortage of spectacle, the emphasis remained on substance.Rather than relying on lofty language or exaggerated claims, the focus stayed on fundamentals that support sustainable growth. These included communication standards, accountability practices, and the behaviors that define effective leadership during periods of expansion.Throughout the retreat, these principles surfaced in practical ways. Recognition was shared without comparison, reinforcing progress without competition. Conversations prioritized honesty and clarity rather than presentation. Expectations for 2026 were discussed in concrete terms, centered on habits, decision-making, and consistency.This grounded approach helped establish a shared understanding of what excellence looks like moving forward.Turning 2025 Wins Into a 2026 StandardThe retreat also served as a working reset, translating 2025 momentum into specific priorities for 2026. As responsibilities grow, the details matter, so the team used time in Miami to tighten the fundamentals that keep performance consistent.Discussions centered on strengthening follow-through, improving collaboration across roles, and setting clearer expectations around support and execution. The group revisited what worked in 2025 and identified where processes can be streamlined so high performance becomes easier to repeat, not harder to maintain.For Blake Welle, that standard meant embracing discomfort as a path to growth: "Getting uncomfortable again and rebuilding in B2B sales pushed me to relearn the entire network, reprove who I was, rebuild my reputation, and I came out stronger than I was the first time."This was not a vague vision-setting exercise. The emphasis was on repeatable actions and everyday discipline: how preparation shows up before the day starts, how responsiveness builds trust in real time, and how ownership keeps problems from lingering. The team also reinforced a shared standard for how they communicate under pressure, because results do not come from effort alone; they come from coordinated effort.By the end of the retreat, the takeaway was straightforward: strong performance is built through consistent actions, sustained over time, and strengthened when a team is aligned on what matters most.Why Intentional Retreats MatterIn a year when many workplaces are struggling with disconnection, teams are learning that culture does not sustain itself through intention alone. The Miami retreat created that sense of closeness without forced activities or rigid programming. By simply creating space for people to be present with one another, alignment strengthened, and communication became more direct.As a result, teams often return re-energized and more connected. 