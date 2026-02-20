Chris Tomlin Brings Back Worship Under the Stars for Fall 2026

Chris Tomlin Worship Under the Stars 2026

A Powerful Outdoor Worship Experience Returns for Three Unforgettable Nights

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following an unforgettable debut last summer, America’s worship leader Chris Tomlin is bringing back Worship Under the Stars for Fall 2026. The three-city outdoor tour invites believers to gather once again beneath open skies for powerful nights of worship set against the breathtaking beauty of God’s creation.

Designed as a unique expression of live worship in extraordinary natural settings, Worship Under the Stars creates space for attendees to lift their eyes, quiet their hearts, and experience the presence of God in a fresh and profound way.

“One of the things I love about worship is it causes us to lift our eyes off of ourselves for a minute… to remember the goodness of God, the greatness of God, and the power of God,” shared Tomlin. “Especially when we’re in His creation and you see the beauty around you. You lift your eyes, you see the stars, and you’re reminded of His goodness in a time where we need it more than ever.”

As daylight fades into dusk and the stars fill the sky, audiences will join Tomlin in singing the songs that have become the soundtrack of modern worship. Each evening will feature a full live worship set, fan-favorite anthems, meaningful moments of prayer, and production elements intentionally designed to complement the surrounding landscape.

With only three cities on the itinerary, Worship Under the Stars 2026 promises to be both intimate and unforgettable, a gathering where community, creation, and worship meet.

For decades, Chris Tomlin’s music has unified the global Church, with songs sung weekly in congregations around the world. This returning fall engagement offers fans a rare opportunity to experience those beloved songs in an atmosphere that reflects the majesty and creativity of the Creator Himself. An exclusive pre-sale begins Monday, February 23rd, with tickets available to the public starting Friday, February 27th at 10am local time. For the full list of dates, tickets, and more information, visit tprlive.co.

TOUR DATES:

Friday, September 11, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Saturday, September 12, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 13, 2026 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

About Chris Tomlin:

TIME magazine heralded Chris Tomlin as the “most often sung artist in the world,” as his music has inspired and uplifted an entire generation of believers. Along the way, Chris has scored 21 number-one singles, 30 top-ten hits (more than any other Christian artist), and spent a total of 157 weeks at number-one during his career. He’s sold more than 12 million albums with over 8 billion career global streams, won a Grammy, three Billboard Music Awards, 29 Dove Awards, became a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year. In 2016, he was named one of only four artists ever to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for over 1 billion digital radio streams, alongside Justin Timberlake, Pitbull, and Garth Brooks. Chris is also the first Christian artist to reach the billion streams threshold on Pandora and was presented with their BILLIONAIRE award. As one of the most successful Christian touring artists today, Chris has sold out venues everywhere including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, and more.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

