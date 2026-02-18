Key achievements of the 2022–2026 term: stabilisation and long-term structural change

SLOVENIA, February 18 - »Our two primary objectives were to stabilise the country and implement essential changes in the most important systems. These changes provide the foundation for moving forward with confidence and ambition,« said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matej Arčon at the presentation of the Government’s results for the 2022–2026 term.

The coalition agreement was based on five clear priorities: health, community, intergenerational solidarity, knowledge and a green breakthrough. Across all these areas, the Government introduced concrete measures that are already delivering measurable results.

In healthcare — where change was both most urgent and most demanding — updated legislation was adopted, record investment of nearly 800 million euros was secured for healthcare infrastructure, standards were modernised and digitalisation accelerated. These measures have stabilised the public healthcare system, strengthened the public healthcare network and more clearly delineated the roles of public and private healthcare provision. Nearly 300 additional doctors and dentists have joined the public system. The efficiency, accessibility and overall quality of healthcare services have improved.

Core areas of state governance have also been strengthened and consolidated. The rule of law has been a guiding principle throughout this term. Among other things, numerous Constitutional Court decisions have been implemented, while further changes have been introduced through dialogue with civil society and the professional community. One example is the transformation of the public sector, including pay reform.

Over this term, Slovenia has risen markedly in several international rankings. Since 2022, it has climbed 21 places in the World Press Freedom Index, improved its score in the Corruption Perceptions Index by two points, and increased its overall rating by six points in the assessment of political rights and civil liberties.

The country’s strengthened international standing and credibility were also reflected in the strong support for Slovenia’s successful bid to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Alongside reinforcing the rule of law and democratic values, measures were introduced to mitigate the impact of rising living costs, address the damage caused by the catastrophic floods of August 2023, and increase the minimum wage and social transfers. Despite these pressures, public finances remained stable and the country’s credit ratings improved, in part due to strong performance in securing and effectively absorbing European recovery and development funds.

Under the third priority — intergenerational solidarity — pension reform was successfully implemented, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension and disability insurance system in line with demographic trends. Systemic and comprehensive implementation of long-term care has begun, and housing policy has been given a long-term financial framework: one billion euros for public rental housing over the next ten years.

Significant emphasis has also been placed on modernising education and strengthening support for science and sport. Education programmes have been modernised from preschool to upper secondary level, with around 250 curriculum documents updated. Public funding for science has been doubled and directed towards securing the long-term stability of the system. Slovenia has become a full member of CERN, one of the world’s most prestigious scientific institutions. Investment in sports infrastructure across the country has reached record levels during this term.

Efforts in the area of the green transition have been just as intensive as in the other four priority areas. During this term, the first comprehensive Climate Act was adopted, investment in renewable energy sources and sustainable mobility was accelerated, and more than 881 million euros was secured to support these efforts. The Government recognises that the green transition is not a choice but a necessity — and Slovenia is acting accordingly.