American IRA Hosts Keith Blackborg for a Webinar on Understanding UBIT and UDFI in Retirement Accounts

Learn how UBIT and UDFI can impact retirement investments—and how to structure accounts to reduce tax exposure.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is pleased to announce an upcoming educational webinar featuring Keith Blackborg, CPA and wealth strategist, focused on understanding Unrelated Business Income Tax (UBIT) and Unrelated Debt-Financed Income (UDFI) and how these rules can affect retirement investments.Keith Blackborg, who helps business owners become “work optional” within three to five years and leads a community of self-directed millionaires through his firm, Financial Journey, will explain how investments that are typically considered tax-advantaged can unexpectedly trigger taxation inside retirement accounts.The discussion will outline how UBIT and UDFI apply, including common triggers, calculation basics, and filing requirements. Keith will also review key exemptions—such as the 401(k) UDFI exception—and practical structuring strategies using 401(k) protections, Roth accounts, and corporate entities to help reduce exposure and maintain compliance.Whether attendees are actively investing through Self-Directed IRAs or evaluating leveraged or operating-business opportunities, this session is designed to provide clarity around complex tax rules and help protect long-term wealth.What You’ll Learn:1. The Hidden LineUnderstand how otherwise tax-free investments can become taxable—and how to identify potential UBIT and UDFI risks early.2. Mastering ExemptionsLearn the key rules and exceptions, including important 401(k) protections, that can help shield retirement funds from unexpected taxation.3. Beating the Tax TrapExplore smart structuring strategies designed to minimize UBIT exposure, maintain compliance, and preserve more of your returns.Event: March 25th, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/325-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to “we” and “us” refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

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