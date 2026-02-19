Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Initiative Expands NeuroSupport Program to Serve Broader Neurodevelopmental Community

The Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Initiative today announced the expansion of its NeuroSupport Program, a community-based health initiative.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The program is designed to support children and young adults with neurodevelopmental conditions through education, structured health tracking and access to targeted nutritional plasmalogen support.

Originally launched in December as a free three-month pilot for families affected by autism and related conditions, the program is expanding eligibility to include individuals with a wider range of neurodevelopmental conditions, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), ADHD, anxiety, depression, global developmental delay, brain injuries and related conditions.

As part of the program’s next phase, participants will enroll through a $99 membership fee for the three-month program period. The initiative said the change is intended to help sustain and scale the program while keeping access more affordable than traditional out-of-pocket support options.

“We launched NeuroSupport to provide assistance, to learn directly from families and to create a supportive community,” said Dr. Dayan Goodenowe. “The response has been incredibly encouraging. Expanding access allows us to serve more individuals while continuing to collect meaningful real-world insights that can inform future programs and research.”

Program Structure

The three-month NeuroSupport Program includes:

Access to the Community Engage platform for peer support and shared learning

Periodic health surveys to track participant experiences and outcomes over time

Access to targeted nutritional support provided through the program

Participation requires completion of baseline and follow-up surveys as well as engagement within the community platform.

Building on Early Success

The initial free pilot cohort provided insights into participant experiences and program feasibility. The expanded model aims to build on that foundation by increasing accessibility across a broader neurodevelopmental population while maintaining the program’s emphasis on community connection, education and measurable outcomes.

The NeuroSupport Program is part of the broader mission of the Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Initiative to improve access to supportive approaches for individuals facing neurological and neurodevelopmental challenges.

Enrollment for the expanded program is now open.

For more information and enrollment: communityhealth.drgoodenowe.com/neurosupport/

About the Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Initiative

The Dr. Goodenowe Community Health Initiative is dedicated to advancing community-based approaches to brain health through education, access programs and data-informed initiatives designed to support individuals and families affected by neurological and neurodevelopmental conditions.

