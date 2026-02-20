From an Elite U.S. Boarding School to MIT: 16-Year-Old Indian Student Was Selected to Teach Artificial Intelligence

Dr. Kellis with Arjun, a Grade 11 Intern at West Nottingham Academy

RISING SUN, MD, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Nottingham Academy, an elite private boarding school in Maryland, United States, has long been known for preparing students for leading American universities through immersive, college-level learning. Founded in 1744, the academy offers grades 9–12 and has been recognized for providing high-potential students early access to university research, mentorship, and real-world academic responsibility.

Earlier this year, that philosophy drew international attention.

West Nottingham Academy announced that Arjun, a 16-year-old Indian student in Grade 11, had been selected to teach a 4-credit Artificial Intelligence course at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) during the university’s January Independent Activities Period. The course was offered to both undergraduate and graduate students, marking a rare academic distinction for a high school student.

Arjun’s selection followed a competitive internship pathway facilitated by West Nottingham Academy — a model designed to place academically advanced students into authentic university research environments well before graduation.

Through this pathway, Arjun began working at MIT under Dr. Manolis Kellis, a globally respected researcher in artificial intelligence, data science, and computational biology. His research experience included work in AI systems, visual data science, cognitive cartography, and human-centered machine learning. This body of work ultimately contributed to his unprecedented opportunity to design and lead a for-credit MIT course while still enrolled in high school.

Unlike traditional enrichment or observational programs, West Nottingham Academy’s academic framework emphasizes genuine intellectual contribution. Students operate within university-level expectations — collaborating with researchers, engaging in advanced inquiry, and developing work that extends beyond classroom exercises.

“Arjun’s achievement reflected what became possible when students were entrusted with authentic academic responsibility and supported to perform at the highest levels,” said John Guffey, President of West Nottingham Academy. “This level of intellectual readiness is precisely what top universities seek, yet rarely encounter before matriculation.”

The milestone highlighted a broader evolution within elite American education, where universities increasingly value demonstrated academic maturity, research depth, and real-world engagement alongside traditional metrics such as grades and test scores. West Nottingham Academy’s approach has been structured around this shift, preparing students not only for admission into leading institutions, but for meaningful contribution once there.

For Indian families evaluating U.S. education pathways, Arjun’s journey served as a striking example of how early exposure to advanced research ecosystems and mentorship can expand what students may achieve during their high school years.

Readers seeking further information about West Nottingham Academy’s academic programs and admissions pathways may visit the school’s official website or inquire here.

