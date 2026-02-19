Beachcomber IOP Launches Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program to Expand Access to Addiction Treatment in Florida

Family-Owned Addiction Treatment Center Expands Virtual IOP Services to Provide Flexible, Clinically Supported Recovery Care Across Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beachcomber IOP , one of Florida’s longest-standing family-owned addiction treatment providers, announces the launch of its Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program ( Virtual IOP ), expanding access to structured, evidence-based addiction treatment for individuals seeking flexible remote care.Founded in 1976 by James Bryan, The Beachcomber began with a single mission: to help individuals and families suffering from alcohol and drug addiction find lasting recovery. Nearly 50 years later, Beachcomber remains family-owned and operated, now led by the second and third generations of the Bryan family. With locations serving Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and Fort Lauderdale, Beachcomber has grown into one of the oldest privately owned addiction treatment centers in Florida while maintaining the same compassion and clinical integrity envisioned by its founder.The newly launched Virtual IOP extends Beachcomber’s continuum of care, allowing clients to participate in structured outpatient treatment remotely through secure, HIPAA-compliant technology.Expanding Access to Intensive Outpatient Treatment at Beachcomber Rehabilitation The Beachcomber Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program is designed for individuals committed to recovery who require flexibility due to work schedules, medical conditions, travel limitations, or geographic distance. The program also supports clients transitioning from higher levels of care, ensuring continuity of treatment as they step down from residential or partial hospitalization programs.The Virtual IOP provides the same clinical standards as Beachcomber’s in-person programs in Boynton Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Clients receive personalized treatment plans tailored to their specific recovery goals and circumstances.Beachcomber’s Virtual Outpatient Program offers:Individual therapy sessionsGroup therapy and recovery support groupsRelapse prevention planningCoping skills developmentOngoing clinical oversight and progress monitoringAll services are delivered through secure, HIPAA-compliant platforms to ensure confidentiality and privacy.Experienced Clinical LeadershipThe Virtual IOP is led by experienced, licensed clinicians who specialize in addiction recovery and mental health treatment.Erin Liposky, MS, CAP – Primary TherapistErin Liposky is a Certified Addiction Professional with 14 years of experience in addiction treatment. She holds a Master of Science in Addiction Counseling from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor of Social Work from Catholic University of America. With 33 years of personal sobriety, Erin brings both professional expertise and lived experience to her work. She is known for her engaging group facilitation and commitment to helping clients build sustainable recovery.Stephanie Lape, LMHC – Primary TherapistStephanie Lape is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and National Certified Counselor. She earned her Master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Florida Atlantic University. Her counseling approach is person-centered, strengths-based, and eclectic, focusing on helping clients develop resilience and self-compassion. Stephanie’s passion for recovery is informed by both personal and professional experience in the field.Together, the clinical team ensures that virtual clients receive compassionate, evidence-based care consistent with Beachcomber’s longstanding standards of excellence.A Legacy of Family-Owned Addiction Treatment-Beachcomber RehabilitationSince its founding in 1976, Beachcomber has evolved from a single residential facility into a comprehensive addiction treatment provider offering residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) across South Florida.Under the leadership of Frank and Jim Bryan, and with the involvement of the third generation, including Eric Bryan, Beachcomber continues to expand services to meet the changing landscape of addiction. Recent program enhancements include increased residential capacity and specialized services such as the enhanced ChemSex treatment program, addressing the complex intersection of substance use and sexual behavior.The introduction of the Virtual IOP reflects Beachcomber’s ongoing commitment to innovation while remaining grounded in its nearly five decades of family-operated care.Insurance and AdmissionsBeachcomber accepts most major insurance plans. Coverage varies by provider and policy, and the admissions team offers confidential insurance verification and clinical assessments to determine program eligibility.About Beachcomber IOPBeachcomber Rehabilitation Center is a family-owned addiction treatment provider serving Palm Beach and Broward Counties, Florida. Established in 1976, Beachcomber offers residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs, and intensive outpatient programs, including newly launched virtual outpatient services. With nearly 50 years of experience, Beachcomber remains committed to compassionate, evidence-based addiction treatment for individuals and families nationwide.For more information about Beachcomber’s Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program, visit https://thebeachcomberrehabilitation.com/ or contact the admissions team to schedule a confidential assessment.

