EGLE announces Earth Day poster contest, environmental service awards, and more

Preparations are underway at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for activities related to Earth Day: a poster contest for students, nominations for the annual Environmental Service Award, and the MI Student Sustainability Summit. In addition, the application period for the MI Green Schools program is now open.

Earth Day Poster Contest

EGLE invites students in kindergarten through 5th grade to enter the annual Michigan Earth Day Poster Contest.

Prizes are awarded for 1st and 2nd place winners in each grade. Public, private, and homeschool students are welcome to apply. Poster submissions are due by March 16.

Submit your Earth Day poster!

Environmental Service Award

Nominate a student, group, or class for the Environmental Service Award, which recognizes exceptional environmental projects completed by youth in grades 6-12.

Two projects will be awarded a cash prize and certificate of achievement, one in grades 6-8 and one in grades 9-12. Nominations are due by March 15.

Nominate a student or group for the Environmental Service Award

MI Student Sustainability Summit

On May 8, EGLE is celebrating youth-led sustainability work happening across the state through the MI Student Sustainability Summit!

Students will take part in student project presentations, career exploration, and immersive field experiences at this youth-focused and student-led summit. Registration is now open - secure your spot today!

Register for the MI Student Sustainability Summit

MI Green Schools

The MI Green Schools program supports and celebrates the achievements of PreK-12 schools in protecting the state's air, land, water, and ecosystems, through their commitments to environmental education and stewardship actions.

The annual MI Green Schools application period is open now through March 8. Visit the MI Green Schools Hub to:

MI Green Schools Hub