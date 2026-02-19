Community Rallies as Kena Wrap Becomes First Black-Owned Brand at Sunport

Inventor- Juperi Johnson

The milestone celebration highlighted community support, cultural representation, and the continued growth of the innovative wellness brand.

This moment was bigger than me. It reminds us that representation matters and that together we are creating new pathways for the next generation.” — Juperi

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community members, local leaders, supporters, and travelers gathered at the Albuquerque International Sunport this week to celebrate a historic milestone as Kena Wrap marked its expansion as the first Black-owned brand represented at the airport. The celebration highlighted the power of community support, entrepreneurship, and cultural representation in New Mexico’s most visible travel hub.The event brought together supporters from across the city who came to recognize the growth of Kena Wrap, an innovative wellness brand known for its patented collagen-based headwraps designed to support scalp and hair health. Attendees participated in a guided experience through the airport, learned about the history of the Sunport, and celebrated alongside local small businesses and community leaders.Founded by inventor and entrepreneur Juperi Johnson, Kena Wrap began as a simple idea born out of personal need and determination. Without formal sewing experience, Johnson initially crafted her first prototype by hand, driven by a vision to create a product that would support wellness while honoring cultural beauty practices. Today, that vision has evolved into a growing brand gaining recognition in travel, wellness, and institutional spaces.“This moment represents more than a business milestone. It represents what happens when community shows up, believes, and supports,” said Johnson. “To stand here at the Sunport surrounded by people who have supported this journey from the beginning is incredibly meaningful. Representation matters, and this milestone shows what’s possible when we create opportunities together.”The celebration also underscored the broader economic impact of supporting local and minority-owned businesses. Kena Wrap’s presence at the airport reflects the increasing demand for innovative, wellness-focused products that meet travelers where they are while highlighting diverse entrepreneurs in high-visibility retail environments.Throughout the event, attendees shared stories, connected with one another, and celebrated the journey of a local founder whose story resonates with many aspiring entrepreneurs. The gathering served as both a celebration and an inspiration, demonstrating how grassroots support can help elevate small businesses into new markets and opportunities.Kena Wrap continues to expand its reach globally through partnerships across travel, hospitality, and wellness sectors, including a growing presence through WH Smith. The brand remains focused on creating products that support everyday self-care and confidence while advancing innovation, community impact, and new pathways for future entrepreneurs.As the celebration concluded, the energy in the space reflected pride, excitement, and optimism for what lies ahead. Not only for Kena Wrap but for the broader community of entrepreneurs working to build businesses that create opportunity and representation.About Kena WrapKena Wrap is an innovative wellness brand founded by inventor Juperi Johnson, offering patented collagen-based headwraps and wellness accessories designed to support scalp and hair health. Created in 2021, the brand continues to expand with a mission to combine innovation, self-care, and cultural representation while creating products that support people through everyday moments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.