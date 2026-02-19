Accelerating Excellence: Lehigh Valley Auto Show Unveils New Vehicles, Cars & Kids Gala and Mascot Driver

(L to R) Dan Moyer, Executive Director, Lehigh Valley Auto Show, Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association; Driver, official Lehigh Valley Auto Show mascot; Sarah Dams, Sarott Design; Tiffany Sondergaard, --ts Brand Elevation The annual Lehigh Valley Auto Show, themed “Accelerating Excellence,” will take place March 18–22, 2026, across Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus in Bethlehem, Pa. The annual event returns March 18–22, 2026, at Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus, highlighting automotive innovation and supporting youth programs through GLVADA’s Cars & Kids, Because We CARe Foundation.

Press conference previews 2026 show, highlights automotive innovation, youth investment and community impact ahead of March 18–22 event

This year we're showcasing progress. Economic progress, technological progress, and the incredible momentum of the Lehigh Valley. The vehicles you will see represent the future of the auto industry.” — Dan Moyer, Executive Director, GLVADA

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association (GLVADA) unveiled highlights of the 2026 Lehigh Valley Auto Show during a press conference at Lehigh University’s Stabler Athletic & Convocation Center, including new vehicle innovations, the inaugural Cars & Kids, Because We CARe Community Gala , a new Bernese Mountain dog mascot named Driver and expanded nonprofit and community outreach initiatives.The annual Lehigh Valley Auto Show, themed “Accelerating Excellence,” will take place March 18–22, 2026, across Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus, bringing together leading automakers, emerging technology, and community-driven programming in one of the Northeast’s fastest-growing regions. The show attracts approximately 65,000 visitors annually, making it one of the Lehigh Valley’s largest consumer events and a significant contributor to the region’s automotive economy and nonprofit community.“This year, we’re showcasing more than vehicles. We’re showcasing progress,” said Dan Moyer, Executive Director of GLVADA. “Economic progress, technological progress, and the incredible momentum of the Lehigh Valley. The vehicles you see today represent the future of the auto industry. A future that is cleaner, smarter, and more connected.”SUVs and crossovers will headline this year’s show, reflecting national trends as the segment now represents nearly 80 percent of vehicles on the road. Attendees will have the opportunity to compare models side-by-side across categories, including electric vehicles, hybrid SUVs, performance models, and advanced driver-assist technologies.Attendees previewed the following vehicles, which will be featured at the show:• Acura SH-AWD MDX, Lehigh Valley Acura• Audi Q5 Quattro, Ciocca Audi• Chevrolet Corvette Stingray LT1 in Roswell Green, Outten Chevrolet• Mercedes-AMG E53, Mercedes-Benz of Lehigh Valley• Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, Porsche Lehigh Valley• Subaru Outback Limited XT, Faulkner SubaruA major highlight of the press conference was the announcement of the inaugural Cars & Kids, Because We CARe Community Gala, which will take place Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Wind Creek Bethlehem. The gala will bring together community leaders, nonprofit partners, and supporters for an evening of dining, entertainment, and philanthropy. GLVADA will award more than $70,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving children and families throughout the Greater Lehigh Valley. All proceeds from the gala support charitable outreach, auto industry career exploration, and youth education programs through the Cars & Kids, Because We CARe Foundation.GLVADA also introduced its official mascot, “Driver,” a Bernese Mountain dog sponsored by First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, who will serve as a community ambassador at the show and future events.During the press conference, community partners highlighted expanded youth engagement efforts through the Cars & Kids, Because We CARe Foundation. Kendra Scott announced a 20 percent give-back initiative supporting the foundation, while Whoodle Works introduced a hands-on Paint Station to support youth education programming. The Boys & Girls Club of Allentown will participate in the Youth & Education Engagement Program, providing students with interactive learning experiences and career exploration opportunities within the automotive industry.Show Features for 2026 Include:• Expanded SUV, electric and hybrid vehicle showcases, highlighting the progression of technological advancements in the automotive industry.• Shiftn2Gear Tuner Show, featuring a lineup of custom-tuned and modified cars.• Driver, GLVADA’s new Bernese Mountain Dog mascot, sponsored by First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union• Kendra Scott jewelry activation and fundraiser• Classic Car Club displays, including Thunderbird club March 20, Corvette club March 21 and Mustang club March 22.• Singer-Songwriter Kendal Conrad returns to perform the National Anthem at the Cars & Kids Gala.• Daily Tasting Events, where attendees can enjoy local libations while exploring the show.• Marketplace Marvel, a unique shopping experience featuring local businesses and one-of-a-kind finds.• Scouting America, Pine Wood Derby races• Special Appearances on March 22 by Miss Pennsylvania, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.Show Dates & Times:Murray H. Goodman Campus Lehigh University• Wednesday, March 18: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.• Thursday, March 19: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.• Friday, March 20: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.• Saturday, March 21: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.• Saturday, March 21: Shiftin2Gear Tuner Car Show, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Parking Pavilion• Saturday, March 21: Cars & Kids, Because We CARe Community Gala, 5:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m.,Wind Creek Bethlehem• Sunday, March 22: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Club Events:10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.• Friday, March 20: Thunderbird Club• Saturday, March 21: Corvette Club• Sunday, March 22: Mustang ClubAdmission:• Adults: $10• Seniors (55+): $8• Children (6-14): $8• Children 5 and under: Free• Veterans, Military personnel & First Responders: Free with IDWednesday, March 18, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.Tickets: Tickets are valid for any single day (Thursday–Sunday) and can be purchased online at lehighvalleyautoshow.org or at the Lehigh Valley Auto Show Office. Get tickets for the Auto Show, Cars & Kids Gala, and more at lehighvalleyautoshow.org.Venue and Parking: Free parking available throughout the event at Lehigh University, Goodman Campus.The Lehigh Valley Auto Show is expected to draw thousands of attendees and generate significant regional economic activity while connecting consumers with the latest automotive advancements and supporting local nonprofit organizations. For additional information, sponsorship inquiries, silent auction donations, or media interviews, visit lehighvalleyautoshow.org or contact Dan Moyer at 610-972-5496, dmoyer2@ptd.net.About GLVADAThe Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association is a coalition of 44 new-car dealers with 75 franchises dedicated to promoting automotive excellence and strengthening the communities they serve. Through charitable giving, youth engagement, educational partnerships, and signature events like the Lehigh Valley Auto Show, GLVADA is committed to driving integrity, opportunity, and impact across the region. For more information, visit lehighvalleyautoshow.org.

