Global One Media Acquires SmallCapAsia, Expanding Its Asia-Focused Investor Media Ecosystem

SmallCapAsia - Singapore’s Premier Investor Media Platform

Global One Media acquires Singapore-based SmallCapAsia to expand its Asia investor footprint.

I’m confident that under Global One Media’s leadership, the platform will accelerate its growth and unlock new opportunities for companies and investors alike.” — James Yeo, Founder of SmallCapAsia

SINGAPORE, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global One Media , a leading investor marketing and digital communications firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of SmallCapAsia , a Singapore-based investor media platform and digital publication. This strategic acquisition further strengthens the company’s Asia-focused investor footprint and expands its owned media ecosystem across global capital markets.Founded in 2019, SmallCapAsia has established itself as a recognized platform within the Singapore and broader Southeast Asian small-cap investment space. The acquisition provides Global One Media with an established domain, a growing content archive, existing SEO authority, and a strong analytics foundation built through several years of consistent digital publishing.By integrating SmallCapAsia into its media network, Global One Media advances its broader vision of building a truly global investor media network spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.This acquisition significantly expands the company’s ability to directly reach and serve Singapore-based investors, Southeast Asian capital markets audiences, and Asian investors seeking exposure to international exchanges such as NASDAQ, NYSE, TSX, CSE and ASX. SmallCapAsia will operate alongside Global One Media’s existing platforms, including Stocks To Watch (Global), InvestorTV (USA), StockTA.com (USA), and Nordic Funds (Europe), further enhancing coordinated international distribution capabilities.“Building SmallCapAsia from the ground up since 2019 has been an incredible journey. I’m confident that under Global One Media’s leadership, the platform will accelerate its growth and unlock new opportunities for companies and investors alike,” said James Yeo, Founder of SmallCap Asia.As part of its long-term strategy, Global One Media intends to expand the platform’s editorial and educational content, increase issuer interview activity targeting Asia-based audiences, and develop new sponsorship and partnership initiatives to support sustained regional growth.“This acquisition represents a major step forward in our Asia strategy. SmallCapAsia provides an established and credible platform within the Singapore investor community, and we see significant opportunity to scale it as part of our media network. Our goal is to connect public companies with investor audiences across borders, and Asia is an essential pillar of that vision,” commented Bastien Boulay, CEO and Co-Founder of Global One Media.With teams and distribution capabilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, Global One Media continues to strengthen its position as a globally integrated investor marketing and digital communications agency, providing issuers with coordinated, round-the-clock market reach and strategic access to international investor audiences.About Global One Media GroupGlobal One Media is an investor marketing and digital communications firm specializing in strategic storytelling, content creation, and coordinated global distribution. Through our international media network and investor communities, we help public companies enhance visibility, strengthen credibility, and drive sustained investor engagement across today’s most influential social media platforms. https://globalonemedia.com

