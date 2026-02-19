U.S. CEOs Target AI Execution Gap as 80% of Firms Deploy Tools That Rarely Scale

Harjiv Singh, Founder and CEO, CambrianEdge.ai Vijay Guntur,CTO, HCLTech,Girish Raghavan,CTO,GE Healthcare,Rohit Kumar Singh Chair, Global Value Chains Committee and Advisor to USISPF Board,Kumaresh Pattabiraman, India Country Manager and Vice-President-Product, LinkedIn,Harjiv Singh, Founder & CEO, CambrianEdge.ai Panel: Unleashing Human Potential in the Age of Intelligence

120-Member Delegation Led by Adobe, FedEx, Microsoft Chiefs to Address Skills Barrier at 35,000-Person Summit

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While organizations race to deploy AI tools, fewer than 60% of enabled workers use them daily, according to Deloitte's State of AI in the Enterprise 2026 , creating a widening execution gap that threatens billions in enterprise investment.A 120-member U.S. business delegation convened in New Delhi this week to address the crisis, co-led by Adobe Chair & CEO Shantanu Narayen and FedEx President & CEO Raj Subramaniam. Microsoft Vice Chair & President Brad Smith, General Catalyst CEO Hemant Taneja, and Ericsson CEO & President Börje Ekholm, Harjiv Singh, Founder & CEO, CambrianEdge.ai , joined the delegation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the largest U.S. business presence at an AI-focused event in India. The summit has drawn 35,000 participants and 50+ international ministers.Marketing and communications functions are emerging as the testing ground for whether organizations can close the gap. While 91% of PR professionals now use generative AI in their workflow, according to Cision's Inside PR 2026 report , most companies haven't restructured how work actually happens: Deloitte's research shows 84% have not redesigned roles for AI. These teams face immediate transformation: millions of jobs are being reshaped by tools that most employees lack the fluency to execute with effectively."The real advantage isn't access to AI tools. It's how fast we build literacy and execution across the workforce, especially in marketing and communications where AI is already reshaping how work gets done," said Harjiv Singh, Founder & CEO of CambrianEdge.ai, a marketing platform used by organizations across 20 countries. Singh joined the delegation as part of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) contingent.CambrianEdge.ai served as Knowledge Partner to USISPF at the summit, demonstrating operational fluency workflows that train teams through real work rather than theoretical workshops. The partnership reflects a strategic shift: treating AI literacy as an operational imperative, not a training afterthought.Singh moderated a panel with senior leaders including Girish Raghavan, CTO of GE Healthcare; Vijay Guntur, CTO of HCL Tech; Kumaresh Pattabiraman, India Country Manager and Vice-President-Product at LinkedIn; and Rohit Kumar Singh, Former Secretary to the Government of India, and Chair Global Value Chains Committee and Advisor to USISPF Board, examining how Indian enterprises can operationalize AI literacy across workforces at scale. The panel explored the gap between AI literacy - the ability to use tools like ChatGPT - and AI fluency, which requires the judgment to know when to trust or override AI outputs.The stakes are binary. If enterprises can't close the fluency gap, the AI productivity gains promised to shareholders, employees, and economies remain theoretical. Marketing, communications, and customer experience functions will be among the first transformed at scale, making them the proving ground for whether organizations can turn AI adoption into AI execution.The New Delhi summit represents a bet that the solution lies not in better tools, but in faster literacy building and practical workflows. If that approach scales, the gap starts closing. If it doesn't, the AI transformation stalls at the pilot stage, and billions in enterprise investment deliver minimal returns.About CambrianEdge.aiCambrianEdge.ai is a human-led, AI-native marketing platform that unifies content creation, collaboration, distribution, research, and analytics while building AI literacy through real work. Its human-in-the-loop design ensures AI handles operational complexity while marketers maintain creative control and develop practical fluency with every task. Learn more at [www.cambrianedge.ai]( http://www.cambrianedge.ai ).Media Contact:

