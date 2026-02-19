Global Biscuits Market to Surpass USD 190.75 Billion by 2032, Reveals New Maximize Market Research Analysis

Biscuits Market graph

Biscuits Market was valued at USD 135.56 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 190.75 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2025–2032.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maximize Market Research’s Global Biscuits Market Outlook (2025-2032) provides a comprehensive view of market dynamics, competitive landscape, and emerging growth opportunities. The analysis reflects the first nine months of 2025 and captures the evolving consumer preferences toward functional, indulgent, and premium biscuits.Global Biscuits Market was valued at USD 135.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 190.75 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Rising consumer demand for multigrain, protein-fortified, vegan , and gluten-free biscuits is fueling consistent growth across developed and emerging markets.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26465/ Key Market Trends & Insights from the Global Biscuits Market Report:Based on Product Type, Cookies Remain Dominant: The cookies segment captured the largest share of over 40% of global biscuit consumption in 2025, driven by indulgent flavors, chocolate coatings, and soft-baked formats. Premium and gourmet cookies are increasingly contributing to high-margin revenue streams, with annual sales projected to exceed USD 25 billion by 2032. Plain biscuits remain essential in price-sensitive regions, particularly in India, Indonesia, and Nigeria, accounting for nearly 30% of mass-market sales, largely due to affordability and long shelf life.Functional and Health-Focused Biscuits Driving Growth: High-fiber, multigrain, and protein-fortified biscuits have emerged as a major growth engine, collectively contributing 28% of global biscuit revenues in 2025. Consumers increasingly prefer digestive health biscuits, multigrain snacks, oat-based biscuits, and immunity-boosting cookies, reflecting the broader global trend toward wellness-oriented snacking. Multigrain biscuits are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2032, with North America and Europe leading adoption due to health-conscious consumer bases.Premiumization Trend Reshaping the Market: Luxury biscuits and artisanal cookies are becoming a significant revenue driver. Premium segments, including exotic-flavored cookies, limited-edition assortments, and gift-ready packaging, are expected to account for USD 15 billion in revenue by 2032, supported by rising urban incomes and gifting occasions. Millennials and working professionals are the primary consumers, seeking indulgence and experiential snacking.Digital Retail and E-Commerce Expansion: Online biscuit sales are growing at 18–20% annually, outperforming traditional retail growth. Niche categories, such as vegan biscuits, gluten-free cookies, and artisanal biscuit ranges, are primarily sold via direct-to-consumer platforms, subscription boxes, and e-commerce marketplaces. The digital channel now accounts for over 20% of global biscuit sales, enabling hyper-personalized product recommendations and regional flavor experimentation.Regional Insights:Asia-Pacific dominates global consumption with strong growth from India, China, and Indonesia, driven by urbanization, rising disposable income, and increasing demand for functional, multigrain, and premium biscuits.Europe holds the second-largest share, led by the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, where organic, gluten-free, and artisanal biscuits are witnessing robust adoption. Premium European brands such as Walkers, Bahlsen, and McVitie’s continue to expand gourmet and specialty product portfolios.North America shows steady growth in protein-fortified, oat-based, and clean-label biscuit segments, supported by wellness-driven consumer trendsInnovation & Product Development: Leading manufacturers are introducing novel products to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive market. For instance:Britannia launched NutriChoice Seeds Biscuits in India with chia, pumpkin, and flax seeds for health-conscious consumers.Mondelez International expanded its Oreo Thins portfolio with new flavors and packaging for urban indulgence.Nestle entered the plant-based biscuits category in Europe and North America under its Garden Gourmet brand, targeting vegan and gluten-free consumers.Biscuits Market Leader Insights:Nestlé, Mondelez International, Ferrero, Pladis, and Britannia collectively dominate premium and mass-market biscuit segments globally, controlling over 55% of the worldwide revenue share in 2025.Regional players such as Parle Products, ITC Sunfeast, Lotte Confectionery, and Orion are instrumental in capturing local tastes and price-sensitive segments, particularly in emerging markets.Innovation, premiumization, and digital retail are key strategies driving competitive advantage and market leadership across regions.By Based on Product TypePlain biscuitsCookiesSandwichBiscuitsWafer biscuitsOthersBased on IngredientsWheat-based biscuitsOat-based biscuitsMultigrain biscuitsProtein-fortified biscuitsOrganic biscuitsBased on Distribution ChannelSupermarkets & HypermarketsConvenience StoresSpecialty StoresOnline RetailGet Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26465/ Scope of the report includes below the product categories:Traditional Biscuits• Cream Biscuits• Marie & Sugar Biscuits• Glucose Biscuits• Savory/Salted BiscuitsCookies & Wafers• Chocolate-coated Cookies• Sandwich Cookies• Filled WafersHealth & Functional Biscuits• High-Protein Biscuits• Low-Sugar Biscuits• Fiber-Enriched Biscuits• Gluten-Free BiscuitsPremium & Artisanal Biscuits• Organic Biscuits• Vegan / Plant-Based Biscuits• Regional Flavor VariantsDistribution Channels• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets• Convenience Stores• Online Retail• Specialty Stores• Direct-to-Consumer / Subscription ModelsSome of the upcoming innovations and product launches in the pipeline include:ProteinPlus Digestive Biscuits by Britannia Industries• Sugar-Free Cookies by Mondelez International, Inc.• Multigrain & High-Fiber Biscuits by Nestlé S.A.• Vegan & Plant-Based Biscuits by Pladis Global• Functional Probiotic Biscuits by ITC Limited• Organic and Gluten-Free Range by Kellogg Company• Chocolate-Coated Premium Cookies by Parle Products• Regional Flavor Variants (Masala, Chai, Cocoa) by Campbell Soup Company• Eco-Friendly Packaged Biscuits by Kraft Heinz Company• Ready-to-Eat Snack Packs by Various Private Label / Retailer Brands2025-2026 Biscuits Market Shake-Up: ITC Sunfeast Innovation, Parle Revenue Surge, Britannia Strategic Moves & Nestle ExpansionOn January 29, 2025, ITC Sunfeast launched Sunfeast Wowzers, a 14‑layer enrobed cracker biscuit with cheese crème and lemon crème variants, aiming to redefine crunchy indulgent snacking in India.On February 07, 2026, ITC Sunfeast filed an intellectual property lawsuit against Britannia Industries in the Calcutta High Court, alleging strikingly similar packaging for its rival cheese biscuit, signifying intensifying competition.On January 18, 2026, Parle Products reported an 8.5% revenue uplift to ₹15,568.49 crore in FY25, while Britannia maintained market leadership in the Indian biscuit sector, underscoring evolving consumer demand patterns.On February 12, 2026, Britannia Industries announced strategic plans to adopt start‑up‑like agility with accelerated innovation and potential acquisitions to fortify its competitive edge in the evolving biscuits and snacks market.On October 01, 2025, Nestle India signed an MOU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries at the World Food India Summit to expand value‑added product portfolios and strengthen manufacturing linkages.Asia-Pacific and Europe Lead Global Biscuits Market: Premium, Health-Focused, and Digital Trends Driving Unprecedented GrowthAsia-Pacific dominates the Global Biscuits Market, driven by rapid urbanization, rising health-conscious snacking, and booming e-commerce adoption. Premium, multigrain, and vegan biscuits are surging alongside mass-market favorites, creating unparalleled growth opportunities. India, China, and Indonesia lead volume consumption, while regional flavor innovation and digital retail transformation are reshaping the future of biscuits, making Asia-Pacific the true growth engine of the global biscuits industry.Europe ranks as the second-largest biscuits market, driven by premium and artisanal consumption, gluten-free and plant-based innovations, and festive gifting trends. Legacy brands like Walkers, Bahlsen, and McVitie’s blend tradition with modern flavors, while digital retail and D2C channels boost accessibility. High-margin indulgence and health-focused snacking make Europe a strategic hub for global biscuits growth and innovation.Biscuits Market, Key players:NestleParle Products.Britannia IndustriesITC SunfeastMondelez InternationalFerrero GroupKellogg’sGeneral MillsPepsiCoLotus BakeriesUnited BiscuitsBurton’s Biscuit CompanyPladis GlobalDanoneBahlsen GmbHWalkers Shortbread LtdAnnas PepparkakorArcorGullónDr GerardChipitaYildiz HoldingOrion ConfectioneryLotte ConfectioneryTunnock’sHaitai ConfectioneryMayora IndahBourbon CorporationSanritsu ConfectioneryCampa.Get access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-biscuits-market/26465/ FAQs:1: What is driving the rapid growth of the global Biscuits Market?Ans: Global Biscuits Market, valued at USD 135.56 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 190.75 billion by 2032, is driven by rising demand for health-focused, multigrain, vegan, and protein-fortified biscuits, premium cookies, and digital retail adoption. Urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and evolving consumer snacking habits are reshaping market dynamics globally.FAQ 2: Which regions dominate the global Biscuits Market and why?Ans: Asia-Pacific leads, powered by mass-market consumption in India, China, and Indonesia, alongside functional, multigrain, and premium biscuit adoption. Europe ranks second, driven by premium and artisanal consumption, gluten-free innovations, festive gifting trends, and strong D2C and digital retail channels. Together, these regions shape global growth and innovation in biscuits.FAQ 3: What are the latest innovations and strategic moves by key players in the Biscuits Market?Ans: Leading brands such as Britannia, ITC Sunfeast, Parle, Nestlé, and Mondelez are driving growth through novel product launches like NutriChoice Seeds, Sunfeast Wowzers, Oreo Thins, and plant-based biscuits, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships. Innovations include functional, organic, gluten-free, and premium artisanal biscuits, targeting health-conscious, indulgent, and niche consumer segments worldwide.Analyst Perspective:From an analyst perspective, the global biscuits sector is witnessing dynamic growth driven by premiumization, functional innovations, and digital retail expansion. Competitors like Nestlé, Britannia, Parle, and ITC are investing in product upgrades, partnerships, and regional flavor adaptation. Related Reports:
Wafer Biscuits Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-wafer-biscuits-market/116322/ Sweet Biscuits Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-sweet-biscuits-market/115151/ Savory Biscuits Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-savory-biscuits-market/114986/ Cookies & Cakes Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/cookies-cakes-market/124419/ Cookies Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-cookies-market/33308/ Sugar-Free Cookies Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/sugar-free-cookies-market/167133/ Top Reports:
The Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market size was valued at USD 3.59 Billion in 2024 and the total Cosmetic Applicator Foam revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 8.04 Billion. https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/cosmetic-applicator-foam-market/95697/ Global Industrial Packaging Market size was valued at USD 68.92 Bn. in 2024 and the total Industrial Packaging Market is expected to grow by 4.5% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 98.01 Bn. https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-industrial-packaging-market/87132/ Fumed Silica Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period and is expected to reach US$ 3.80 Bn by 2030. https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-fumed-silica-market/3380/ The Acrylic Rubber Market size was valued at USD 1193.38 Million in 2024 and the total Acrylic Rubber revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 2326.03 Million. https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-acrylic-rubber-market/72175/ The Micronized PTFE Market size was valued at USD 1.25 Billion in 2023 and the total Micronized PTFE revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2.02 Billion. https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-micronized-ptfe-market/88369/ About Maximize Market Research – Biscuits Market (Food & Beverage)
Maximize Market Research is a leading market research and consulting firm delivering in-depth insights and strategic guidance across the global Food & Beverages sector. Our focused, data-driven approach enables clients in the biscuits market to identify growth opportunities, optimize product portfolios, and stay ahead of evolving consumer preferences in a competitive landscape.Serving top-tier clients worldwide, Maximize Market Research combines industry expertise and advanced analytics to support innovation, premiumization, and digital retail strategies in the biscuits market. From functional and health-focused biscuits to artisanal and plant-based segments, our research empowers businesses to make informed decisions and achieve long-term success in the Food & Beverages domain.

