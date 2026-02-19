Menta Officially Launches: A Multilingual Streaming Platform Designed for People Living with Dementia

Menta Tv for Dementia Menta Tv - Logo

Designed to increase focus and reduce anxiety, Menta delivers over 2000 minutes of multilingual, dementia-friendly content across TV and web platforms.

Streaming service Menta rethinks TV for people living with dementia” — Liesbeth den Toom

İSTANBUL, BEşIKTAş, TURKEY, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dementia affects more than 55 million people worldwide, with a new case developing every three seconds. In Europe alone, nearly 10 million individuals are living with dementia. Most patients spend the majority of their time at home or in care facilities, where television is often used as a calming tool. However, traditional broadcasts with fast edits, sudden audio transitions, and complex narratives can increase confusion, anxiety, and agitation.

Menta was developed in response to this problem.

Menta is a multilingual streaming platform specifically designed for individuals living with dementia. It provides calm, predictable, and supportive content, carefully curated to minimize cognitive overload and eliminate triggering visual and auditory elements.

The platform currently offers:

• Over 2000 minutes of tailored video content

• Availability on Apple TV (tvOS), Android TV, and Web

• Voiceover options in English, Dutch, German, Turkish, and French

• Expert-led videos available in all five languages

In a focus group study conducted with 13 elderly individuals living with dementia, participants watched Menta for an average of 118 minutes, compared to 12 minutes of traditional television viewing. The study observed significantly longer attention spans and calmer emotional responses while using Menta.

Menta is not just another streaming service. It is designed to support caregivers and create a calmer daily environment for individuals living with dementia.

The platform is currently targeting the European market, with priority regions including the Netherlands, Germany, France, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

More information is available at mentatv.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.