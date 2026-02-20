Better U Expands Access to Virtual Psychiatry and Holistic Mental Health Care Across Hawaii

Better U expands virtual psychiatry and at-home ketamine therapy across Hawaii, increasing access to holistic mental health care statewide.

By expanding access to virtual mental health care in Hawaii, we are able to offer a clinician-led, coordinated approach that prioritizes careful evaluation, safety, and individualized treatment.” — Dr. Jannette Leal

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better U , the nation’s #1 rated provider of at-home ketamine therapy, announced today that its virtual, integrated healthcare platform is now available to residents across Hawaii, expanding access to online psychiatry, telemedicine mental health services, and clinician-guided care through a coordinated, whole-person approach. This expansion brings virtual psychiatry and holistic mental health care to individuals across major population centers including Honolulu, East Honolulu, Hilo, Pearl City, Waipahu, Kailua, and Kaneohe, as well as surrounding communities statewide, who may be seeking accessible, online care.Better U’s platform integrates holistic psychiatry, ketamine therapy, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, clinical weight loss, sexual health, regenerative health services , and talk therapy into a single, coordinated experience. All services are delivered virtually in the comfort of each patient’s own home and led by licensed clinicians who provide coordinated, expert wraparound care, beginning with a thorough evaluation and continuing with an individualized, evidence-informed treatment plan.“Our mission has always been to make thoughtful, evidence-informed mental health care accessible, regardless of location,” said Derek Du Chesne, Founder and CEO of Better U. “Expanding virtual psychiatry, online ketamine therapy , and mental health telemedicine services across Hawaii allows us to support individuals who may otherwise face geographic barriers to coordinated care.”Residents seeking online mental health care in Hawaii can now explore candidacy for Better U’s integrated care model, which may include online ketamine therapy, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy via telemedicine, clinician-guided weight management programs, sexual health services, regenerative health therapies, talk therapy, and holistic psychiatry when clinically appropriate.“Holistic psychiatry recognizes the close connection between mental health, physical health, and lifestyle,” said Dr. Jannette Leal, Medical Director of Better U. “By expanding access to virtual mental health care in Hawaii, we are able to offer a clinician-led, coordinated approach that prioritizes careful evaluation, safety, and individualized treatment.” All Better U services are delivered virtually, helping reduce geographic barriers while maintaining continuity of care, informed consent, and ongoing clinical oversight.About Better UBetter U is a virtual healthcare platform designed to address fragmentation in mental health and wellness care. By bringing together holistic psychiatry, at-home ketamine therapy, talk therapy, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, clinical weight management, sexual health, and regenerative health services, Better U provides coordinated, clinician-guided online mental health care to residents across Hawaii and nationwide. Because healing is not one-size-fits-all, Better U is dedicated to helping people unlock their true potential and optimize both physical and mental health through personalized, integrative care tailored to each individual.Medical Notice: Services are provided only when clinically appropriate and following evaluation by a licensed clinician. Some therapies may be prescribed off-label at clinician discretion. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice.

