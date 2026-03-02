The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles Returns This March in Santa Monica

The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles

Three-day celebration of contemporary Irish cinema takes place March 20–22 at the Laemmle Monica Film Center

From powerful dramas to bold new voices and standout short films, this year’s festival reflects the energy and ambition of Irish cinema today.” — Festival Director Matthew Nevin

SANTA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles returns for a three-day program presenting a wide-range of contemporary Irish cinema, including six feature films, three feature documentaries, and more than 30 short films across four curated strands. The programme also includes Irish-language cinema, filmmaker Q&As, and industry panels exploring emerging trends in film. Get Your Tickets Now!The 2026 edition reflects the breadth and international reach of Irish filmmaking today, showcasing established directors alongside emerging voices. In addition to narrative and documentary features, the festival includes a vertical cinema presentation, responding to evolving formats and audience engagement.Irish-Language and Diverse Storytelling! Several Irish-language (Gaeilge) films feature across both the short and feature selections, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to cultural and linguistic representation.This year’s lineup includes 14 women directors and highlights LGBTQ+ stories, hybrid forms, documentary practice, and work from both first-time and established filmmakers.Opening night on Friday, March 20 features Horseshoe, followed by a Q&A with actor Neill Fleming. Director Donncha Gilmore will attend for a discussion after his debut feature Girls & Boys.Saturday includes a screening of Éire agus na Chéad Náisiúin (Ireland and the First Nations) with director Ronan McCloskey in attendance, alongside The Unsinkable Entrepreneur, directed by Craig Stuart Garfinkle.Sunday features I Hope We Can Still Be Friends, followed by a Q&A with director Aisha Tyler, actor Caroline Morahan, and producer Jordan Lee McGrath. The festival closes with Christy, followed by a discussion with writer Alan O’Gorman.Three panel discussions will take place across the weekend; AI: The Future of Filmmaking?, Vertical Format Film: Just Hitting America – Is It Here to Stay? and Stunts in Film!Festival Director Matthew Nevin said: “From powerful dramas to bold new voices and standout short films, this year’s festival reflects the energy and ambition of Irish cinema today.”Full programme details and tickets are available at www. ciacla .com/filmIrishFFLA26 is currently Directed by Matthew Nevin, Managed by Jenny Minniti Shippey and Coordinated by Jenn McGuirk. Kindly Supported By: The Government of Ireland Emigrant Support Programme, Screen Ireland, Culture Ireland, ELMA, TG4, MART Gallery & Studios, LA County Arts & Culture, The Irish Film Institute’s IFI International programme in connection with Culture Ireland and Arts Council Ireland.

