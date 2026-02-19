SIX60 Turn an International Airport Into a Cultural Stage for Global Goodbyes

SIX60 unveil the “Don’t Forget Your Roots” lyric art wall at the front entrance to the international terminal. Left to Right: Marlon Gerbes; Ji Fraser; Matiu Walters; Auckland Artist, Jonny Higher; Chris Mac

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airports are among the most emotional public spaces in the world. They are places of transition shared by everyone, where people leave home to study, to tour, to migrate, or to begin something new, carrying their roots with them as they head into the unknown.This week, travellers passing through Auckland Airport experienced an unexpected and deeply human moment when New Zealand band SIX60 transformed the international departures hall into a live musical farewell. Replacing the usual PA announcements, the band delivered personal messages and surprise performances to departing travellers, turning a global transit hub into a cultural stage.For SIX60, the location carried particular meaning. Like many musicians, their own international journeys begin here, with long-haul flights that lead to festival fields, concert halls and growing audiences across the globe. As the band’s international momentum continues to build, Auckland Airport remains the point of departure where tours begin and end.The moment coincides with a broader global chapter for SIX60, following the release of their fifth studio album Right Here Right Now , and increasing demand from international audiences. Once regarded primarily as a national institution at home, the band is now stepping further into the global spotlight, connecting with listeners well beyond New Zealand through shared themes of identity, belonging and place.At the heart of the airport performances was the song Don’t Forget Your Roots, whose message resonates strongly with International audiences shaped by long traditions of folk, soul, reggae and roots music. It is a reminder that wherever journeys lead, whether across borders or continents, music carries memory, heritage and home.By placing live music and personal storytelling at the centre of a busy international terminal, the collaboration reframed the airport not as an anniversary landmark, but as a living cultural space. One where music humanised the experience of departure and where the universal emotions of migration, movement and farewell were shared by travellers from all over the world.Link with SIX60More About SIX60From humble beginnings in a student flat in Dunedin to becoming the highest-selling live band in New Zealand history, SIX60’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Known for their electrifying live shows, the band has sold out iconic venues including Eden Park, Western Springs, the Hordern Pavilion, Riverstage, and even a memorable halftime show at a sold-out Accor Stadium for the State of Origin in 2023, cementing their reputation as a once-in-a-generation live phenomenon.Their success extends far beyond the stage. In 2025, the Aotearoa Music Awards named SIX60 the country’s first-ever Chart Icon, recognising a record-breaking career that includes more than 1,200 weeks on the New Zealand music charts, four #1 albums, and 48 platinum-certified singles.With the recent completion of their fifth studio album, SIX60 continues to evolve while staying true to their roots, inspiring fans around the world and shaping the future sound of Aotearoa/New Zealand.Notes to EditorSIX60 surprise travellers by taking over the PA system at Auckland International Airport as part of the Airport’s 60th anniversary celebrations.Instead of the standard ‘bing bong' chime the band played the opening chords of Don’t Forget Your Roots and delivered personalised farewell messages to travellers heading overseas. They also performed a live acoustic set in the departures hall for one departing student and their family of their hit song Don’t Forget Your Roots, creating a truly memorable send off at the country’s gateway.The celebration also includes the unveiling of a 10-metre art wall featuring the lyrics from the song painted by Auckland artist Jonny Higher outside the international terminal for millions of travellers departing AKL this year. The activation coincides with the launch of SIX60’s new album and upcoming world tour.QuotesAuckland Airport’s Chief Customer Officer Scott Tasker said: “For 60 years Auckland Airport has grown alongside New Zealand, sending travellers off on once-in-a-lifetime adventures and sharing in countless goodbyes.“We decided to team up with SIX60 to celebrate the special goodbyes that happen here every day, reminding New Zealanders, just like the band’s hit song, that no matter where their journeys take them, home is never far away, and their roots are always with them.”SIX60 frontman, Matiu Walters, said Auckland Airport was a natural stage to share the message behind the band’s song. “So many Kiwis’ international adventures start here at Auckland Airport, including our own as a band. Every time we leave for a tour, this is where it all starts and finishes.“That’s why the country's gateway felt like a fitting place to share the message behind the song – a reminder for all of us to stay connected to where we come from, no matter where life takes us,” said Walters.SIX60’s PA messages will continue to play in the international departures area for the next month.Zane Mahon, who received the acoustic live performance, said: “It was a big moment for me leaving Auckland to head to Sydney for study, and it was a pretty emotional goodbye with my family. Having SIX60 show up and sing for us at the airport made it really special and is something I will never forget."Lyric Art WallAlongside Six60’s PA announcements, Auckland Airport has also unveiled a large-scale art wall at the front entrance to the international terminal, spanning 10 metres by 2 metres, featuring the lyrics “Don’t Forget Your Roots".Painted by Tāmaki Makaurau artist Jonny Higher , the work offers a fitting parting message for the millions of travellers that will pass it this year.Jonny said: “It’s an epic project to be a part of, and a fitting farewell to my fellow voyagers off on their adventures. I feel it’s going to spark a wonderful sense of Kiwi pride for travellers. I loved painting this and even hearing people passing by starting to sing the lyrics as they realised what it was."Fly To Any World Tour ConcertThe collaboration comes alongside SIX60’s fifth studio album, Right Here Right Now, which launched on Friday 13 February, and the announcement of the band’s first concert at One New Zealand Stadium already selling out.SIX60 fans can also go in the draw at https://six60.co.nz/ to win two tickets to any live concert on the band’s next world tour, along with flights and accommodation to the value of $10,000 thanks to Auckland Airport.AKL60Almost half a billion travellers have passed through Auckland Airport since its opening in early 1966.As part of the celebration to mark the airport’s diamond anniversary, a Lego model has also recently been unveiled on level 1 of the international terminal, depicting both the airport’s original 1960s terminal and its future integrated terminal development to open in 2029.AKL60 Info: https://www.akl60.co.nz/ Media Contact:

