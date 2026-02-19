PI AFRICA 2026 Highlights Africa’s Institutional Capital Shift from Mobilisation to Execution

9th Annual Pension Funds and Alternative Investments Africa, 11-12 February 2026, Port Louis, Mauritius

PI Africa 2026 gathered 200+ leaders to drive Africa’s $2T institutional capital shift from mobilisation to disciplined execution and long-term impact.

PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PI AFRICA 2026 concluded in Mauritius on 11–12 February, convening more than 200 institutional leaders to discuss the evolving role of Africa’s pension funds, sovereign investors, and long-term allocators amid global uncertainty. Against a backdrop of geopolitical tension, higher interest rates, and tighter liquidity, the prevailing mood was not hesitation but resolve — with a strong focus on disciplined governance, thoughtful allocation, and long-term strategy.A defining theme throughout the forum was the scale and growing influence of Africa’s institutional capital, now approaching USD 2 trillion. Institutional investors are increasingly shaping markets, supporting infrastructure, and contributing to economic resilience. The conversation has shifted from whether capital exists to how it can be deployed effectively — with confidence emerging as a central pillar: confidence in regulatory frameworks, investment structures, data, and the growing readiness of institutions to engage responsibly in private markets, infrastructure, private credit, and climate-aligned investments.Opening the summit, Dr. the Hon. Avinash Ramtohul, Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation of Mauritius, underscored the evolving role of private investment.“Private sector investment is no longer viewed solely as a profit-seeking endeavour, but as a genuine nation-building force,” he stated.He emphasised that mobilising long-term capital for development is a shared responsibility, noting that financial sector resilience rests on modern legal frameworks, strong digital infrastructure and skilled human capital.Leslie Ndawana, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Executive Officer of the National Fund for Municipal Workers (NFMW), South Africa, stressed the importance of reallocating capital within the continent. “We need to move that 30% back into the African space and deploy domestic and inter-African capital,” he said.Brian Karidza, Head: Actuarial and Benefits Administration, GEPF: “We are long-term investors. Market volatility concerns us less than long-term sustainability.”Faith Tabibu, Senior Investments Officer – Private Equity, Kenya Power Pension Fund (Kenya): “Investing in alternatives requires patience, rigorous due diligence, and continuous monitoring — it cannot be approached casually.”Shafeeq Abrahams, Chief Executive and Principal Officer, Eskom Pension & Provident Fund, South Africa: “The equation is no longer just risk and return. There is a broader dimension — risk, return and impact together.”By Day Two, the focus had moved firmly from mobilisation to execution. Private markets were recognised as a long-term commitment requiring governance, patience, and strong partnerships. The tone throughout was pragmatic and forward-looking, with participants openly sharing lessons and focusing on solutions. PI AFRICA 2026 reflected a clear transition: Africa’s institutional investors are entering a new phase defined not only by growth in assets, but by growth in confidence, capability, and collaboration.Across the sessions, one message came through clearly: private capital is not a shortcut to returns, it is a long-term discipline grounded in governance and responsibility.Key discussion themes included:• Private markets: Smarter risk through diversification supported by rigorous monitoring, allocation pacing, and member-focused investment logic.• Infrastructure: The debate has moved beyond justification to execution — structuring bankable projects, strengthening trustee capacity, and scaling responsibly.• Private equity and venture capital: Capital must be paired with capability, including governance standards, credible exits, regulatory clarity, and deeper domestic institutional participation., among othersThe quality of dialogue reaffirmed that Africa’s institutional investors are entering a more mature phase — focused on disciplined deployment, stronger governance, and practical collaboration. PI AFRICA exists to move the conversation from ambition to action, and the perspectives shared across pension reform, private markets, infrastructure, trade finance, and sustainable investing underscore both the responsibility and opportunity of Africa’s growing capital base.PI AFRICA 2027 will take place on 17–18 March 2027 in Mauritius, marking 10 years of partnership, progress, and purposeful capital supporting Africa’s future._________________________________________________________________________________Event DetailsEvent: 9th Annual Pension Funds and Alternative Investments Africa (PI AFRICA 2026)Theme: Empowering Africa’s Institutional Capital for Growth and DevelopmentDates: 11–12 February 2026Location: Hilton Mauritius Spa & Resort, MauritiusWebsite: www.pensionfundsafrica.com Email: piafrica@ametrade.orgMedia Contact:Salaam Hidaytalla: partnerships@ametrade.orgBarbora Kuckova: barbora@ametrade.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.